Delegation and Scale: How Remote Work Affected Various Industries

July 18, 2021 5 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

A single shift in mindset can make the difference between an average business owner and a successful entrepreneur. While many business owners simply focus on finding solutions, an entrepreneur understands the value of their time and finds the right person to find the solution and implement it.

In the last few years, the concept of decentralization and delegation has played a crucial role in changing the way businesses operate. It has also been significant in promoting remote work in various industries. Now with the impacts of Coronavirus, remote assignment and delegation have become a necessity of the 21st century.

Hence, the transformation from centralized control to delegated and isolated tasks has been accelerated.

Work from home and delegation

The basic goal of delegation of authority is to enable efficient organization. Just as no single individual in a company can do all of the tasks required to achieve a group's goals, it becomes arduous for the management to wield all decision-making authority as a business expands. This is because there is a limit to the number of people a manager can successfully monitor and make decisions. When this threshold is reached, the authority must be handed to subordinates.

While centralization was still a possibility before the pandemic, this was no longer the case after back-to-back lockdowns and economic slowdowns. In such a situation, the delegation came as a boon that not only kept the workflow active but also helped in scaling the growth.

The transition was inevitable. Except for manufacturing employment, restaurants, grocery shops, retail, and other industries that require employees to be on-site, many firms are discovering that the Work from home – or WFH – transition is not as onerous as they had anticipated. While a 100 percent WFH workplace may not be viable for every firm, the number of organizations adopting a portion of their staff to work remotely will have a wider influence beyond the firm, its workers, and its consumers.

The Need for delegation in organizations

As your duties get more complicated, the distinction between a successful leader and a supersized individual member with a leader's title becomes painfully clear. The same goes for holding onto every aspect of the business to yourself. The world is looking towards the new model of outsourcing and finding the best person to do their task rather than doing it in-house. If you are looking to scale your business, delegation and outsourcing are two concepts that you need to get used to quickly. Here's why you need to delegate in your organization to scale.

Efficient team

Delegating gives your team greater confidence, makes them feel important, and allows them to demonstrate their abilities. This will result in mutual appreciation with colleagues motivating one another to work more, and staying devoted to attaining the goals. Staff members are more engaged when they believe their superiors have faith in them to complete the duties entrusted to them. As they are exposed to additional problems, they feel compelled to learn more and improve their talents.

Seamless communication

Delegating reduces the hierarchy between you and your team. Your team will appreciate that you have raised them up to your level, making communication simpler for both sides. Furthermore, clarifying duties and exchanging ideas together will reduce the distance between team members.

Save time

In today's environment, time is one of the most precious commodities a corporation has. Good leadership enables you to optimize the goals that your firm works for - as they say, "Time is Money!" As a director, you may take more measures to make more judgments since it reduces delays in completing work and removes setbacks on others who depend on you.

Which industries can get away with centralization?

You cannot find a successful company or organization functioning at the top of their game with a single person in authority. Even Bitcoin and the Cryptocurrency industry cannot get away with it.

Centralization is one of the factors that prevent technological innovations, especially in the healthcare network, from reaching the masses. Consequently, only a few industries hold onto their centralized form of organization and are still at the top, such as Apple. Other than that, from Google to KFC, Walmart, and more, almost all organizations have a decentralized authority.

Work from home and its impact on various industries

Several businesses and employees welcome the new WFH economy, whereas others struggle to make it work. It appears to operate in the right circumstances, according to the widespread agreement. Considering that WFH is not a novel concept, almost 5 million Americans worked from home at least half of the time before the pandemic.

According to Kate Lister, president of Global Workplace Analytics, 56 percent of the workforce in the United States has employment that is at least somewhat conducive to working remotely. Additionally, she estimates that 25-30% of the workers will work from home on numerous days a week. Working remotely allows people to be more efficient, sometimes even more so.