Powerful Tools That HR Heads And CHROs Should Use For Enhanced Productivity

Amid the constant hustle in roles of CHROs and HR Heads, there is always a lookout for processes that will help to streamline tasks and boost operational efficiency. An HR’s role in the company isn’t just to attract and hire the right candidate; they also oversee the entire employee lifecycle process, from reviews to appraisals, surveys, etc. With ever-widening roles and responsibilities in the HR function, the HR tools serve as powerful media to improve productivity, boost business outcomes and enhance the employee experience.

Given the stiff competition, it might get tough to figure out where to begin regarding which solution to opt for. Luckily, companies don’t have to look around 100 places to find the perfect tools since they are all now provided in the HRMS software. An HRMS software is a holistic HR management solution and is often referred to as a hire-to-retire solution due to its holistic and integrated suite of services. The article elaborates on the most powerful HRMS tools that are redefining the HR function.

Recruitment Software

Amid the extended work from home, companies increasingly rely on hiring and on-boarding through a virtual process. Recruitment software helps to streamline the entire cycle of recruitment. It automates several tasks- posting a job, shortlisting candidates, managing job applications and much more. The penetration of technology has paved the way for the adoption of Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, etc., into recruitment software. Such emerging technologies speed up the recruitment process and help sort relevant job applications by matching skills required for a particular role with the candidate's skill set.

Performance Management Software

This function brings in dual benefits. It allows CHROs and HR Heads to keep track of every employee’s performance while enabling employees to identify gaps in their performance and pursue course correction. In contrast to the traditional review process, the performance management tool accelerates the process, provides updates in real-time on employees' strengths and weaknesses and allows them to set goals in a timely fashion. It also helps minimise the paperwork and saves time and resources during appraisals and identifying training requirements. The technological improvement in the past few years has dramatically improved the efficacy of performance management solutions. Many of them now have customisable performance review modules to provide a personalised experience.

Benefits Management Software

The advanced version of the payroll software allows the seamless management of various employee benefits and perks such as health insurance, paid time off, vacation, workers’ compensation, among others. Such tools set a baseline for standard HR practices and greatly enhance the companies’ attractiveness as employers. It can be scaled up further to include more benefits over time depending upon the company's expansion plans and the workforce's requirements.

Rewards & Recognition Apps

Celebrating the achievements of the employees through Rewards and Recognition is key to employee motivation. Some apps allow colleagues to rate co-workers’ performance and reward them. Rewards and Recognition aim at creating a positive work culture and open-door communication policy where deserving employees are recognised for their exemplary contribution. Receiving appreciation on such forums is a critical step to boost their productivity and inspires them to achieve their goals.

Learning Management Platforms

The COVID-19 pandemic has given a fillip to online learning. Upskilling and re-skilling have also gained currency to remain employable and stand out from the clutter. Several companies have instituted comprehensive learning programs to prepare their workforce for futuristic roles. Online training tools facilitate on-job training and re-skilling of employees by serving as a one-stop solution encompassing modules, assessment, certificates, doubt solving sessions and much more. The adoption of new-age technologies such as Virtual Reality, Augmented Reality, etc., have greatly enhanced the user experience and increased engagement rates.

Employee Engagement Tools

Employee engagement is key to attracting and retaining talent. Many applications help collect employee feedback anonymously to improve the culture and operations in the company. Such feedback mechanism is a means for understanding employee grievances and also involving them in critical decision-making functions. Employee survey tools are designed to help the HR function uncover employees' complaints, gauge their sentiments quickly and help them understand a new perspective regarding changes that need to be effected in the organisation.

Choosing an appropriate solution

There is a tendency to choose the highest-rated or least expensive solution. One must pursue in-depth research and understand the company's goals and objectives before zeroing in on an appropriate solution. It is essential to keep in mind that the new technology should be employee-friendly and facilitate seamless execution of daily tasks. Also, the workforce and not technology should be the centrepiece of organisational culture. Hence HR tools should not be perceived as a replacement for personalised mentorship and guidance and one-to-one feedback. HR professionals should also strive to stay ahead of the curve by leveraging HR technologies that lead to OUTCOMATION- improving business outcomes through the adoption of technology.

Objective and Key Results

As we all understand the OKR represents Objectives and Key Results, the objectives are created by the Leadership and they can be aligned and assigned to his team or members with defined Key results, The KEY results are indicators to successfully achieve each objective created. One may create as many objectives for each quarter of the year, have defined timelines. Each objective can be tagged under 3 broad categories, An Org wide, a team or an individual in nature. An Organisation specific Objective can be viewed by all members in the Organisation, a Team specific can be focused on any functional or cross-functional team and an individual is for a self-assigned objective.