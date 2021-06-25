Human Resources

Develop the HR Skills That Every Entrepreneur Needs

If you're a leader, you need to know how to manage people.

Image credit: Campaign Creators/Unsplash

2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

When you started your business, you had a vision and a set of skills to help you make it a reality. But as your business grows, you start to encounter situations you haven't really prepared for and may not be qualified to manage. At a certain point, you need to consider a human resources department or, at the very least, develop some people management and administrative skills yourself. Whether your business is picking up steam and hiring new employees or you'd just like to be prepared for the future, The Professional HR & Administrative Management Bundle can help.

This nine-course bundle includes 15 hours of training designed to help you create an outstanding, happy, engaged staff, which has earned an average 4.8/5 star instructor rating. You'll start with a broad approach to HR, learning the skills, knowledge, and credentials required to be a successful HR professional. You'll learn how to attract the right candidates, implement effective training practices, and understand how to write performance appraisals, termination notices, and more. There's also a course dedicated to promoting and managing diversity and equity in the workplace.

From there, you'll delve into topics that will benefit any organizational leader. You'll learn how to conduct productive interviews — both virtually and in person — and how to manage crises effectively. There's a course dedicated to compliance and risk management, arming you with the knowledge and abilities you need to keep your company compliant with local and federal laws and avoid unnecessary risks that could doom your business. Finally, you'll delve into the skills you need to be a productive administrator, like business etiquette, meeting organization, and more.

Gain the skills you need to help your organization scale gracefully. Valued at $1,800, you can get The Professional HR & Administrative Management Bundle for just $10 for a limited time.

