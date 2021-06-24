Crypto Trading Platforms To Manifest As 'Need Of the Hour' For Easy Trading

June 24, 2021 3 min read

The cryptocurrency market has built up a reputation for being the most volatile market recently. Today, exchanges and marketplaces offer many trading tools for trading in the cryptocurrency market. The new highs for major coins, development of decentralized finance, virtual real estate, and NFT, witnessed the rise of a new trading platform, Cryptobiz Exchange that procures a hassle-free trading experience for the natives of our country.

The highly secure and breakthrough technology, Cryptobiz Exchange is a state-of-the-art trading platform for novice and ace traders alike. It's seamless interface and perturbed sale/purchase of cryptocurrencies of over 100-plus kinds is a feature that is soon to be shelved, giving you all the more reason to choose it as the solution of your trading needs.

The platform is the brainchild of Rahul Rathod who began his journey as a blockchain consultant and moved to the cryptocurrency world as a market research analyst and Investor. He envisions that through this platform the process of crypto trading will be advanced keeping in mind the ease with which even a beginner in India can unleash the power of understanding the nuances of this highly volatile currency.

Talking about the objective that led to the foundation of the platform, the CEO says, “Smooth services are the most foremost thing that a beginner looks for in a service provider. When it is concerned with choosing a service provider for your precious cryptocurrencies, you can never compromise. Therefore, we ensured to bring a trading platform that provides premium quality services to its customers. Cryptobiz Exchange yields a good speed as well to avoid any delays in making transactions because cryptocurrency trading is all about the perfect timing, and we understand its eminence.”

This decade has seen a surge in the awareness that has been raised around cryptocurrency, especially in India individuals are becoming more educated on the concept of crypto mining and subsequent trading. To help with specifics and ease your way in the domain Cryptobiz Exchange stands apart from the crowd of crypotrading exchanges with its 'Global Bulk Trading' option which incentivises trading in huge amounts of digital assets.

The trading firm is also launching Advanced Exchange with DeFi features in the coming weeks awaiting its P2P module to be tested. This Exchange will now yield support to enable ERC20 as well as TRC20 wallets. With all these laudable features, Cryptobiz openly challenges the marked up premium rates of other exchanges like WazirX, Zebpay, CoinDCX to sell crypto at the best rates across India alongside being the pillar of strength for upcoming traders in the realm. They will also be launching their iOS and Android applications in the coming months to give a better and easier trading experience.

Driven to change the discourse on crypto trading in the country and committed to guide new players in this market of Blockchain, Cryptobiz Exchange is stepping up to make India a hub for potential traders to cap the benefits of crypto trading building a massive market.

With this seamless and hassle free exchange inspiring potential traders to try their hands on this advancing technology, Cryptobiz is taking strides to carve its name as a safe, trusted and exhilarating platform for quality players who wish to lead by example.