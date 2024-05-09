On May 2, Sam Altman, CEO, OpenAI posted on X, "Search (dot) ChatGPT (dot) com May 9th."

OpenAI, the AI research and deployment company behind ChatGPT, is set to launch its search engine dubbed 'ChatGPT search engine.' With this, it will join the ranks and give competition to the likes of Google, Perplexity and Bing.

First reported by The Information in February, the news gained momentum as its investor Y Combinator's Hacker News community shared that the organization had registered a new domain name, "search.chatgpt.com", along with a security certificate. This indicates the imminent launch. However, upon access currently, the URL displays "Not found."

On May 2, Sam Altman, CEO, OpenAI posted on X, "Search (dot) ChatGPT (dot) com May 9th."

Pete Huang, an AI influencer, also anticipates the launch date for the ChatGPT search engine to be May 9. While several sources suggest it will launch in the next few days.

Market share movement

StatCounter, a web traffic analysis website, reported that Google has been consistently losing U.S. search market share since August 2023. While not a dramatic figure, it fell from 91.38 per cent in March to 90.91 per cent presently. It dropped from 92.82 per cent year-over-year.

Microsoft Bing's share increased to 8.24 per cent in April, slightly up from 8.04 per cent in March, and an improvement from 6.43 per cent year-over-year. While Yahoo's market share rose marginally to 2.59 per cent in April, from 2.48 per cent in March and 2.33 per cent year-over-year.

Meanwhile, AI startup Perplexity's share of search growth rate is rising at a rate of 39 per cent per month.