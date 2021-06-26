Lifestyle

The Executive Selection: Dolce&Gabbana

Concocted by perfumer Marie Salamagne, Dolce Shine is a floral, fruity fragrance for women from Dolce&Gabbana.
The Executive Selection: Dolce&Gabbana
Image credit: Dolce&Gabbana
Dolce&Gabbana

Source: Dolce&Gabbana

Inspired by springtime on the Italian coast, Dolce Shine features top notes of luscious mango, which contrast well with the zest of natural grapefruit essence. At its heart is an airy jasmine accord, infused with sun-drenched blond woods. 

