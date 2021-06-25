Technology

Get Fit (In Style): Huawei Band 6

The Huawei Band 6 offers unmatched health and fitness monitoring with smart alerts to help you make better choices through the course of your day-to-day life.
Image credit: Huawei
Huawei Band 6

Exercise enthusiasts can choose from 96 trackable workouts including 11 professional workout modes and 85 customized modes such as fitness, ball games, and different types of dance. To round things out, the device features a 1.47 inch AMOLED FullView display, music playback, and a remote camera shutter function.

 Huawei Band 6. Source: Huawei

Thanks to its fast charging and smart power saving algorithms, the smart band boasts a 14-day battery life enabling continuous heart rate and sleep monitoring. One five-minute charge can power the device for up to two days. Huawei Band 6 comes in Graphite Black, Sakura Pink, Amber Sunrise, and Forest Green color combinations that ensure you’re as stylish as you’re fit.

