Intervue Secures Seed Funding From Titan Capital, Kunal Shah And 2AM VC

SaaS-based hiring platform Intervue announced that it has raised an undisclosed amount of seed funding led by Titan Capital, Kunal Shah, Brendan Rogers and Hershel Mehta.

The funds will be utilized to scale the product and strengthen the core team.

"We want to thank our investors who have believed in us to scale Intervue to take it to every organisation around the globe. Our platform is helping growing companies to take interviews and hire the right candidate. We are also centralizing the data that is collected while hiring for an organization and making it easily accessible and logically collated to reduce rejection count and make better hiring decisions. To further strengthen our product we are integrating it with Google Calendar, Outlook Calendar, Slack, VSCode, Calendly, and many other tools to make it super smooth for Engineers. We are also integrating it with multiple Applicant Tracking systems to make it ultra-convenient for HRs,” said Rahul Arora, founder, and chief executive officer, Intervue.

Intervue was founded in 2021 during the pandemic by Rahul Arora and Pushpender Singh Rautela to solve the problem of interviews in an organization. It is a SaaS-based platform that helps hire better people faster collaboratively using a live coding environment and video calling with tons of other features like whiteboarding, take-home assignments, question bank. It also provides instant playback generation at the end of each interview.

“We are happy to have collaborated with Intervue. The young and dynamic team at Intervue is on a mission to solve the problem of hiring through their Saas platform, which will be a huge help for so many growing companies to zero in on the right candidates. In addition, they have built their own product, which focuses on speed and collaboration at scale. Together we are looking forward to building this platform further to stay afloat in the current market," added Bipin Shah, partner, Titan Capital.

Intervue’s vision is to build a go-to platform for taking interviews with hyper-focus on user experience and speed, just like what Zoom did to video calls.