Technology

Powering Productivity: Acer Chromebook 311

Billed as an "ultraportable" device, it combines durability, long battery life and a lightweight chassis (weighing in at just 1kg), which enables you to be productive wherever the work day takes you.
Next Article
Powering Productivity: Acer Chromebook 311
Image credit: Acer
Acer Chromebook 311

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Columnist
home
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The Acer Chromebook 311 gives you processing power on-the-go. Billed as an “ultraportable” device, it combines durability, long battery life and a lightweight chassis (weighing in at just 1kg), which enables you to be productive wherever the work day takes you.

The device features a moisture resistant HD Touchpad and concave keycaps to help you type faster and more comfortably.

The Acer Chromebook 311 also offers complete connectivity with a fully functional USB-C port, 802.11ac Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 4.2 to easily connect to multiple devices at the same time.

The laptop has an integrated 720p HDR wide-view webcam for video calls in Google Meet. With all the advantages offered by Chrome OS such as quicker boot times, built-in malware protection, and access to millions of Android apps, it’s easy to stay productive with Chromebook 311.

Related: Take A Spin: Acer Spin 3

Related Books
Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Technology

Unicorn Hunters S1 EP3: Starton Therapeutics

Technology

Unicorn Hunters S1 EP2: FORTË

Technology

Is No-Code the Future of Technology?