Powering Productivity: Acer Chromebook 311

July 2, 2021

The Acer Chromebook 311 gives you processing power on-the-go. Billed as an “ultraportable” device, it combines durability, long battery life and a lightweight chassis (weighing in at just 1kg), which enables you to be productive wherever the work day takes you.

The device features a moisture resistant HD Touchpad and concave keycaps to help you type faster and more comfortably.

The Acer Chromebook 311 also offers complete connectivity with a fully functional USB-C port, 802.11ac Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 4.2 to easily connect to multiple devices at the same time.

The laptop has an integrated 720p HDR wide-view webcam for video calls in Google Meet. With all the advantages offered by Chrome OS such as quicker boot times, built-in malware protection, and access to millions of Android apps, it’s easy to stay productive with Chromebook 311.

