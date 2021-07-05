Get PMP-Certified in Just Six Weeks

July 5, 2021 2 min read

In a competitive business world, you need every advantage you can get as a small business. For many, that comes down to effective project management. Great project managers can help reduce the amount of time it takes to complete projects, lower the costs associated, and improve collaboration throughout your business. But if you want to get certified, standard test prep materials like PMBOK read like hieroglyphics. Prepare for your project management certification in a better way with The PMP Exam Prep Course.

This extensive, on-demand PMP training includes 35 hours of project management training, a 35 Contact Hour certificate to qualify you for the PMP, 30 additional PDUs that count towards your certification, a complete application review to help you avoid a PMI audit, more than 1,500 practice questions with an exam simulator similar to PMIs, as well as bonus courses in Agile and business analysis. That's a huge collection of resources to get you on track to earn your PMP certification and start your life as a project manager in as little as six weeks.

The course comes from ExamsPM, an organization led by veteran PMP instructors with real-world experience who have taught PMP to thousands of students. In each online small group course, you'll get the attention you need to earn your PMP certificate on your first try.

In the prep course, you'll understand the big picture of how PMI wants you to manage projects. Once you understand the mindset, processes, and how all 600+ ITTOS connect together, you'll progress faster through the training. You'll also gain access to many exam hacks, memory aids, tips, and tricks to expedite your learning process, and receive a step-by-step road map to get certified in just six weeks. If you're too busy to spend extensive time on getting certified, this is the perfect resource.

Get PMP-certified fast. Normally $499, you can get The PMP Exam Prep Course for 60 percent off at $199 today.

Prices subject to change.