5 Things To Know About Amazon's New Boss Andy Jassy

On July 5, the world's richest person Jeff Bezos stepped down from the role of CEO from the firm he founded 27 years ago. Bezos founded Amazon in 1994 in a garage in Bellevue, Washington. Founded as an online bookstore, Amazon over the years gradually turned into the biggest e-commerce company in the world with a valuation of $1.7 trillion.

As Bezos hangs his CEO shoes, Andy Jassy has taken the reins of the company. Let us look at five things to know about the new boss of Amazon.

With Amazon Almost From Beginning

Jassy joined Amazon almost two days after finishing his final exam at Harvard Business School in 1997, three years after the company was founded. He joined as a marketing manager for the firm and later went on to develop Amazon Web Services, one of the most profit-making businesses of the firm in 2003. After 13 years in 2016, he was made the CEO of AWS, which enjoys 30 per cent of the cloud market.

Almost Fired

As per media reports, Jassy was almost fired in the initial years during the lay-offs from the marketing team. As luck had it, Bezos himself saved him and went on to say that he is one of the highest potential people in the firm. Imagine if he was fired back then, we would have someone else as CEO of Amazon.

Jeffrey’s Resignation Confirmed Jassy’s Position

After Jeffrey A. Wilke put down his paper and stepped down from the role of CEO of Amazon’s worldwide consumer business last year, it was widely anticipated that Jassy will fill Bezos’ shoes. Jefrrey was seen as a potential candidate for the role of Amazon’s CEO.

One of the Highest-Paid Executives

As per a BBC report, Jassy had a personal wealth of $394 million in November 2020. As per CNBC in the year 2016, he earned $36 million from Amazon while the top boss Bezos made $1.7 million in total. He enjoys sports and also has a stake in Seattle Kraken of the National Hockey League.

Vocal About Social Cause

Jassy in the past has raised his voice against social injustice. For instance, he spoke against the police killings of Black Americans. He has also supported LGBTQ rights and immigration reforms