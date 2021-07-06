News and Trends

Elon Musk's Boring Company May Build Its First Tunnel on the East Coast

A Florida city could be the site of its next project.
Elon Musk's Boring Company May Build Its First Tunnel on the East Coast
Image credit: Bloomberg | Getty Images

Now that Elon Musk's Boring Company has completed its 1.7-mile tunnel through downtown Las Vegas, Fort Lauderdale, Florida could be the site of its next project.

Last Wednesday, Fort Lauderdale mayor Dean Trantalis announced that the city received a proposal to build an underground transit loop from the Boring Company. Named “The Las Olas Loop,” the underground tunnel would connect Fort Lauderdale’s downtown area to the beach.

According to a city press release, communication between the sides began at the beginning of the year, and the city commission is scheduled to vote on whether they will accept the proposal later today.

“The underground transit loop would provide quicker and more efficient access between downtown and the beach as well as alleviate street-level traffic,” the statement read in part, in addition to announcing that Fort Lauderdale has also created a process for other companies to present competing ideas.

This isn’t the Boring Company’s first venture into the Sunshine State. Earlier this year, Miami mayor Francis Suarez announced that Musk had been in contact with him about building a two-mile tunnel there for as little as $30 million.

However, the track record of the Boring Company's projects hasn't been perfect. It failed to follow through with its proposed projects in cities like Washington, D.C. and Los Angeles, even erasing mention of these endeavors on its website.

