How Active Learning Method Of Edtech Equips Learners and Educators

July 7, 2021 4 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Years ago, teaching was a streamlined activity. It was a fairly predictable exercise where teachers were expected to finish a certain portion at a certain time to conduct assessments based on the concepts taught. Things are vastly different in this day and age and teachers are now back to being students with tech integration driving a huge overhaul in the teaching and learning process. While the education space is getting more dynamic with each passing day, there is only one domain that is helping teachers, schools and students keep up with the demands of active learning and that is education technology.

Many people credit the pandemic for offsetting vast changes in the education system. However, it is an unfair conclusion to draw given how tech integration has been in the play for years before the pandemic pushed classes online.

To broadly speak on how edtech equips teachers one must look at the impact it is creating presently, in active learning and what it stands to achieve in the larger scheme of things. In real time, edtech offers teachers in class support by making teaching a very stimulating experience through various audio, visual tools and guides. What this does is creatively syncs a teacher’s teachings with the ability of their students to assimilate and learn more actively. These are all instant benefits that edtech has enabled teachers to facilitate in classrooms.

Now beyond this, we must also understand the long term benefits of what edtech offers teachers. It saves valuable time. Education technology has now entered the space of learning management where a single product can boast of having multi-dimensional tools that include features for teaching and learning as well as those for managing the administrative work that usually takes up a lot of time. Edtech has offered teachers a space where learning management systems get digitized where redundant tasks such as attendance, monitoring scores and collating reports are all completely automated. This naturally allows teachers to invest time where it is absolutely necessary. When teachers can spend saved time on engaging in discussion and opening up dialogue in classrooms, students become more interested since the experience becomes a conversation instead of a monologue.

In the long run, this is beneficial since students also learn to trust this experience without suspicion or bias. With technology in classrooms creating space for immersive experiences that involve two way communication, students trust teachers to make best academic decisions for them.

Having said that, let us now examine the impact of education technology on active learning in students. Does it really help them learn better? For sure it does. The one thing teachers cannot do is give unique and individualized attention to each of their students. This is only reasonable since it is impossible to do that for everybody in a class of 30-40 students. Teachers are aware of this issue and that is what prompted schools to adapt to edtech tools in the first place.

Edtech caters to the learning types of students. No two students learn the same way and learning can be a grossly harmful experience for those students who feel alienated from traditional learning methods. This is where teachers reach out to edtech to solve this growing crisis in education. It caters to multiple learners across all the spectrums of learning and it is also a fair and transparent set-up that facilitates learning with zero judgement and full support. Afterall, the fundamental idea behind active learning is to create a tribe of students who can manage their academics on their own.

Active teaching and learning relies heavily on creativity in the classroom and an overburdened system of teachers can find creativity a daunting task. Education technology’s entire premise operates on active learning and it is being appreciated more widely now that edtech is a mandatory part of everyday academia.

Now since we have explored thoroughly how ed-tech can empower students and teachers favourably through active learning methods, we must also understand that it is not here to eliminate teachers from the equation as is often thought. Companies that work in this domain understand that teachers have many responsibilities and not enough bandwidth to execute them. What we aim to do is to help teachers increase their bandwidth with no additional effort or energy. At the end of the day, the objective is to curate an immersive learning experience for students and that can happen best when technology is involved.