Upgrade Your Home Office with This Smart Power Outlet

Working from home has never been more convenient.
Upgrade Your Home Office with This Smart Power Outlet
Image credit: SimplySmartHome

During the Covid-19 pandemic, most offices closed, adapting to a remote, work-from-home lifestyle. Now, it seems people have taken a liking to it, as just 25 percent of employees want to go back to the office full-time. Whether you run a small- or mid-sized business or you used to rent out office space to run your solo business, it's worth considering keeping the work-from-home lifestyle for the foreseeable future. Of course, if you do that, you have to make sure your home is up to snuff to double as an office.

Fortunately, with smart home developments, your house is uniquely suited to operate as an office, especially if you have the Switchmate Power: Dual Smart Power Outlet with 2 USB Ports.

Switchmate Power plugs into existing power outlets, transforming them into smart outlets. Once it's plugged in, you can plug all of your favorite devices into the Switchmate and immediately gain voice and remote control over them. Once plugged in, Switchmate Power responds to voice commands, turns items on automatically when you get home, and has multiple timers to have complete control over the devices you need. It also has two built-in USB chargers to charge phones and tablets.

You can control Switchmate Power from just about anywhere using your phone, the outlets themselves, or with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. It even provides remote access to smart light switches. Between voice commands, remote access, welcome home features, and more, Switchmate Power can help make your home smarter so you can simplify your life and be even more productive while working from home.

Upgrade your work-from-home experience. Normally the Switchmate Power: Dual Smart Power Outlet with 2 USB Ports is $39, but you can get one for 72 percent off at just $10.99 today.

