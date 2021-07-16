Learn How to Start a Side Hustle Selling on Amazon and eBay

July 16, 2021 2 min read

These days, it seems like everybody has a side hustle. After all, who doesn't want to earn a little extra money? But while some side hustles take up a significant amount of your time for little reward, some are potentially far more lucrative for a fraction of the effort. Take, for instance, selling on Amazon. Nearly half of Amazon FBA sellers make between $1,000 and $25,000 in sales every single month—predominantly in passive income. Want to learn how to earn some big-time money on the side? Check out The Complete 2021 Amazon & eBay Reseller Bundle.

This 11-course bundle comprises nearly 40 hours on Amazon FBA, eBay, wholesale selling, trading and sourcing products online, and far more.

The beginner-friendly bundle will start you off with the absolute basics of selling on Amazon and eBay. You'll get an introduction to Amazon's affiliate marketing program, learn how to properly optimize your product listings for successful product launches, set up PPC campaigns like a pro, and much more.

On eBay, you'll learn some of the most advanced eBay listing strategies, understand how to get top-dollar for common household items, and stand out from the competition with marketing strategies.

From there, you'll delve into some of the hottest product sourcing strategies on the web, each of which you can automate for as little hands-on work as possible. You'll design your first private label product to sell on Amazon, leverage established listings on Amazon for greater profits, and more. There are also multiple courses dedicated to becoming a pro book reseller, self-publishing your own work, and more.

