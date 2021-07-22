In Pictures: Young Arab Leaders Hosts UAE Minister of Culture and Youth H.E. Noura Al Kaabi

July 22, 2021 2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Under the title, Strategies and Policies to Support the Cultural and Creative Industries with the Support of the Private Sector, H.E. Noura Al Kaabi, UAE Minister of Culture and Youth, joined a group of Young Arab Leaders (YAL) on Wednesday, July 7, 2021 for a dynamic discussion on the the state of the creative economy in the UAE.

Image courtesy: YAL UAE

Moderated by YAL Vice-Chairperson Najla Al-Midfa, CEO of Sharjah Entrepreneurship Center (Sheraa), the conversation underscored the year 2021 as the International Year of Creative Economy for Sustainable Development, which culminates with the UAE hosting the second World Conference on Creative Economy at Expo 2020 Dubai in December.

Image courtesy: YAL UAE

The discussion saw Young Arab Leader participants from the sector shed light on the challenges imposed on the industry by the COVID-19 pandemic, while also highlighting how they pivoted their enterprises to address the needs of new segments with digital and remote work emerging as key trends that are here to stay.

Looking toward the future, Al Kaabi and Young Arab Leaders agreed that the public and private sectors should work arm in arm for a sustainable and thriving creative ecosystem in the UAE, with the former noting that the UAE Ministry of Culture and Youth is gearing up to announce a 10-year strategy to bolster the industry in the next few months.

Related: In Pictures: The Young Arab Leaders Power Lunch At Sharjah's House Of Wisdom