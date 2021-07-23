The Big Picture: Logitech Scribe

July 23, 2021 1 min read

Virtual meetings just got better with the Logitech Scribe, a whiteboard camera powered by artificial intelligence.

Capturing dry erase surfaces up to six by four feet, Logitech Scribe is a dedicated whiteboard camera that gives virtual meeting participants a clear, real-time view of the whiteboard. Whether you’re in the room or remote, you have a perfect view of the board.

Image courtesy: Logitech

The camera is compatible with any video conferencing application including leading services such as Microsoft Teams and Zoom. Using built-in artificial intelligence, Scribe can render the presenter transparent, so remote users can see the whiteboard with nothing in the way, and it also automatically enhances the color of markers such that the content on the board is easier to read.

Image courtesy: Logitech

Scribe even has the ability to detect other non-digital content like Post-it notes- a fave tool for collaboration sessions. With a clean, wall-mounted design and thoughtful cable management, Scribe blends into any modern office, and whether you’re viewing from a laptop at home or on the meeting room display, the camera makes sure everyone has the best seat at the table.

