Technology

The Big Picture: Logitech Scribe

Capturing dry erase surfaces up to six by four feet, Logitech Scribe is a dedicated whiteboard camera that gives virtual meeting participants a clear, real-time view of the whiteboard.
Next Article
The Big Picture: Logitech Scribe
Image credit: Logitech
Logitech Scribe

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Columnist
home
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Virtual meetings just got better with the Logitech Scribe, a whiteboard camera powered by artificial intelligence.

Capturing dry erase surfaces up to six by four feet, Logitech Scribe is a dedicated whiteboard camera that gives virtual meeting participants a clear, real-time view of the whiteboard. Whether you’re in the room or remote, you have a perfect view of the board.

 Image courtesy: Logitech

The camera is compatible with any video conferencing application including leading services such as Microsoft Teams and Zoom. Using built-in artificial intelligence, Scribe can render the presenter transparent, so remote users can see the whiteboard with nothing in the way, and it also automatically enhances the color of markers such that the content on the board is easier to read.

Image courtesy: Logitech

Scribe even has the ability to detect other non-digital content like Post-it notes- a fave tool for collaboration sessions. With a clean, wall-mounted design and thoughtful cable management, Scribe blends into any modern office, and whether you’re viewing from a laptop at home or on the meeting room display, the camera makes sure everyone has the best seat at the table.

Related: Roll With It: LG Signature OLED R

Related Books
Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Technology

Unicorn Hunters S1 EP3: Starton Therapeutics

Technology

Unicorn Hunters S1 EP2: FORTË

Technology

Is No-Code the Future of Technology?