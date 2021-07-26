10 Business Books to Bring Companies into the New Normal

July 26, 2021 5 min read

Last year, no one had time to research the best work from home tools or remote supervising techniques. Every move a business owner made was reactionary and meant to keep their company's head above water as the world was thrown into a new way of doing things.

But now that we're all getting used to working from wherever, those in charge have the time to sit back and consider strategies that will get the best performance out of their team and partners and provide the best structure for the business. Decision-makers should dedicate some of their summer reading to these 10 books that are all about making the New Normal actually normal.

Humor, Seriously: Why Humor Is a Secret Weapon in Business and Life (And how anyone can harness it. Even you.)

For those looking to make work a little more pleasant and their leadership a lot more effective, there's a simple trick: be funny. Authors Aaker and Bagdonas delve into why humor is effective in the workplace in Humor, Seriously as well as how you can apply it in your own professional environment.

Authentic: A Memoir by the Founder of Vans

Has there ever been a more authentically cool shoe than Vans? Founder Paul Van Doren recounts his life in this memoir and how personal moments connected to his eventual success in creating some of the most popular sneakers of all time. For those who like to think about business as more than just commerce, Van Doren's insights will strike a chord.

Lives of the Stoics: The Art of Living from Zeno to Marcus Aurelius

Success starts with self-discipline or so say the stoics. Take a crash course in the history of stoicism and how to apply it to the entrepreneurial environment with Holiday and Hanselman's broad overview of the Lives of the Stoics.

Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones

The strong foundations of successful business practices start with good habits. Inspiring good habits among your team and partners can make for a solid foundation. Likewise, find advice from author James Clear on breaking bad habits to prevent those unpleasant work snafus that come from repeat mistakes.

How to Win Friends & Influence People

Dale Carnegie's classic is just as relevant today as it was ever was. Designed to be read like a workbook, How to Win Friends and Influence People gives professionals the tools they need to communicate with colleagues and clients alike. With a healthy concentration on bettering interpersonal skills, anyone can improve their communication with this handy guide.

You're Invited: The Art and Science of Cultivating Influence

Networking has always been important in business, but in a remote world, how can you enhance your connections? Overcome distance and technology with the tips for influencing and connecting with colleagues and clients found in Jon Levy's You're Invited.

The Secret is YOU: How I Empowered 250,000 Women to Find Their Passion and Change Their Lives

If you've heard of Pure Romance, you know its success as a direct sales company is standout, experiencing growth over 100 times its starting point in the last 20 years. But the story of CEO Chris Cicchinelli starting his career over by helping his mom get the company off the ground is one that can inspire other entrepreneurs.

Digital Body Language: How to Build Trust and Connection, No Matter the Distance

After 2020, everyone understands the importance of having the tools to do business remotely. But how can you do business remotely and well? Author Erica Dhawan tackles just this challenge in Digital Body Language. Learn how to have better calls and clearer language that works for the digital age with Dhawan's thoughtful discussion of communicating at a distance.

Remote Work Revolution: Succeeding from Anywhere

The people have spoken and they say they're not going back to the office any time soon. Learn how to do remote work better with Tsedal Neeley's responsive guide to the transition to telework options. Her balanced assessment of the pros and cons is couched in well-researched facts about the inevitability of remote work transitions and how companies can pull off the maneuver.

Noise: A Flaw in Human Judgment

Authors Kahneman, Sibony, and Sunstein examine how decisions are made based on what they term "noise," or the variables that can drastically—and sometimes unexpectedly—change outcomes. When it comes to organizational management, learn how to spot this "noise" and eliminate it for better consistency across the company.

