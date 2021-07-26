Leading Actresses Running Multi-crore Production Houses

July 26, 2021 3 min read

Recently, we have seen on-screen actresses establishing their own production houses alongside their acting careers. Starting their career as Bollywood actresses does come with a lot of funds to be able to venture into solid businesses. Recent news suggests that leading actress Taapse Paanu is all set to start her own production house, rightly titled "Outsider Films".

Similarly, several actresses who played top roles in Bollywood movies have set up their production houses. Here's is a list of Top 5 actresses with their own production business ventures.

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra is the most happening and talented actresses who has acted as the lead in several films in the Bollywood and the Hollywood. The star, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, has explored her talent by setting a production house with her mother, Dr. Madhu Chopra. They established their production venture in 2015 titled Purple Pebble Pictures. This production house has produced several films as well as television audios. Till now, Purple Pebbles has produced various Indian regional languages films as well.

Deepika Padukone

One of the most successful actresses in the Bollywood, Deepika Padukone in an interview to newswire agency PTI in 2015, stated her interest in the production field and willingness to be a producer. She believes she has the qualities of a producer in her. Along with an investment firm KA Enterprises LLP, Deepika Padukone established her own production house KA Entertainment in 2018. The production house's first film was Chhapak under KA Entertainment, wherein she acted as a leading character.

Twinkle Khanna

Twinkle Khanna, along with her husband Akshay Kumar, is the co-founder of Hari Om Entertainment. This production has two auxiliary companies named Cape of Good Hope Films and Grazing Goat Films. Both companies have ventured into some interesting filmmaking projects. The production houses often hold the banner of Akshay Kumar's films.

Taapse Paanu

Taapse Paanu, in an Instagram post, declared about her own production house named "Outsider Films". She started this production house in collaboration with a well-known producer and content creator named Pranjal Khandhdiya. Pranjal Khandhdiya has 20-plus years of experience in this field. She has produced popular films such as Super 30, Piku, and many more. Paanu even announced her first film under Outsider Films production named Blurr.

Anushka Sharma

The popular leading actress, Anushka Sharma, ventured into her production house with her brother Karnesh Sharma in 2013. Clean State Filmz has captured more attention over OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, as compared to traditional film production. The production house gained traction with the release of their Netflix horror series titled Bulbul.