Media Processing Company Gumlet Raises $1.6 Mn Funding From Sequoia Capital India's Surge

Gumlet, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) startup providing new-age media delivery infrastructure to automate the media publishing pipeline, on Tuesday announced $1.6 million in funding by Sequoia Capital India’s Surge. Angel investors Aakrit Vaish, Miten Sampat, Swapan Rajdev, and Yash Kothari also participated in this round.

Gumlet helps developers across the globe automatically resize and optimize their images and videos as per the end user's device or browser, delivering high-quality media at the lowest possible bandwidth.

“Gumlet is all about offering a plug-and-play solution for media management and publishing. This in turn helps online businesses provide better UX, load pages faster, save cloud costs and improve SEO - resulting in tangible business impact. More than just delivering a SaaS tool for online publishers and businesses, our mission is to build a media delivery infrastructure for the internet,” said Aditya Patadia, founder, Gumlet.

Founded in 2019 in Singapore, Gumlet saw an opportunity to create an easily integrated tool to handle media processing for a plethora of formats, device sizes, and platforms. Once integrated, all previous, new, and upcoming images are automatically optimized for any user. Gumlet takes over resizing, compression, format conversion, transcoding, streaming, delivery, and analytics for all media files, a statement shared by the company.

“As the internet becomes increasingly global and data-hungry, serving images and video in a high-performance, low-latency environment is fundamental for all websites to earn customer trust. With Gumlet, developers never have to worry about managing different versions and sizes of media files again,” added Divyesh Patel, co-founder, and chief marketing officer, Gumlet.

By providing low- or no-code integration plug-ins that automate the entire media publishing pipeline, Gumlet helps developers experience 30-50 per cent better optimization without affecting quality, the company claims.

Gumlet currently serves more than 6,000 customers including online stores, news sites, blogs, edtech startups, travel sites, and crowdfunding portals. Some clients include Colearn, YourStory, and Bestseller Group. Over four billion media files are delivered every week via Gumlet, resulting in 25 per cent month-on-month growth since the start of 2020.

According to Data Bridge Market Research, the media processing solutions market will reach an estimated value of $36.63 billion and grow at a CAGR of 13.85 per cent in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. The rise in the advancements in technology and significant growth of streaming services and platforms is an essential factor driving the media processing solutions market.