War Films you Should Watch Out For in 2021

July 29, 2021

The OTT platforms are flooded with war movies recently. Hence, book your weekends with fully action-packed war movies. The most exciting top five war movies that you must watch are mentioned below:

Tejas

Fans will get to see Kangana Ranaut’s new look in her upcoming movie Tejas. In this movie, Kangana is playing the lead role of an Indian Air Force Officer. The story of this movie is based upon an act held in 2016 in which, for the first time Indian Air Force in the country’s defense forces has considered women for wars. Getting inspired by this event, the filmmakers created Tejas. In this film, Kangana Ranaut portrays the brave journey of a fighter pilot. The movie involves some scenes in which the audience could even see the challenges taken by the Indian force to accomplish the missions and keep our country safe. Sarvesh Mewara directs the movie.

Captain India

The recent action-packed war Bollywood movie is Captain India. The movie stares Karthik Aryaan to play the lead role as a pilot who rescued the country from stormed missions. In this movie, the journey of a courageous Indian pilot who accomplished the operations and saved the country from wars is shown. The movie has been inspired by one of the Indian historical moments. Karthik Aryaan expressed his gratitude towards the film Captain India. He signified the honors for being a part of this movie. Hansal Mehta directs this movie along with its co-founders as Ronnie Screwvala and Harman Baweja.

Sam Bahadur

Fans are overwhelmed to see Vickey Kaushal in a new look for his upcoming movie Sam Bahadur. Meghna Gulzar directs the film and other crew members like Ronnie Screwvala as producer and Bhavani Iyer. The movie entitles Sam Manekshaw, who had been the chief of the Army Staff of the Indian Army during the Indo-Pakistani War in the year 2017. He was the first Indian Army Officer who got promoted to the field of Marshal. Vickey Kaushal plays a vital role as a real war hero in the film.

Shershaah

The most revolutionizing movie today over the popular Amazon Prime Video OTT platform is Shershaah. The movie stars Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani as lead characters.Vishnuvardhan Kulasekaran directs this movien. Shershaah is ranking at the top of war movies because of his great courage and bravery. The film portrays the journey of a brave hero named Captain Vikram Batra, who had been awarded the Param Vir Chakra Awardee Army.

Bhuj: The Pride of India

Bhuj: The Pride of India is a tribute to our brave IAF heroes and civilians. This movie is based upon the struggles and efforts that the IAF leader Vijay Karmik had contributed to the country and the Indian Air Force. This movie stars Ajay Devgn as the main lead character and other casts like Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Parineeti Chopra, etc. The film is directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya and the extended crew includes Ajay Devgn, Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla, and Krishan Kumar as producers.