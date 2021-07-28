Casting Call: Inviting Fintech Startups In The MENA Region To Share Their Stories With Entrepreneur Middle East

July 28, 2021 1 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

We hear about the Goliaths all the time- but we know that there are great stories about the good fight, of the underdogs, all around us.

Well, here's your casting call.

If you are a fintech entrepreneur in the MENA region and are looking to get your story out there in front of global and regional investors, partners, and key stakeholders in the fintech ecosystem, this is your chance. Tell us your story, and why you should have an opportunity to share it in Entrepreneur Middle East's upcoming special reports on fintech in the region. Fill up the form below, and we'll be in touch soon!

