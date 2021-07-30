News and Trends

Google Ventures, Others Back Elon Musk's Neuralink Startup With $205 Million

Musk's project aims to develop brain implants that will be able to communicate with devices. 
Next Article
Google Ventures, Others Back Elon Musk's Neuralink Startup With $205 Million
Image credit: Bloomberg | Getty Images

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
2 min read

Elon Musk’s Neuralink startup raised $205 million in a series C round from investors like Google Ventures, DFJ Growth, Founders Fund, and OPEN AI CEO Sam Altman. 

Musk’s project aims to develop brain implants that will be able to communicate with devices. 

Vy Capital led the fundraising round, which Crunchbase says helped Neuralink hit $363 million in overall funding. Valor Equity Partners, Craft Ventures, and Gigafund also joined the round, as did ARCH Venture Partners co-founder Robert Nelson, Byers Capital’s Blake Byers, Paradigm and Coinbase co-founder Fred Ehrsam, and PayPal and Founders Fund co-founder Ken Howery. 

Neuralink, founded in 2016, seeks to build “the first high channel count brain machine interface intended for therapeutic use in patients,” according to a blog post announcing the funding round. The post added that the first indication the company’s initial product, the N1 Link, is intended for is to help quadriplegics interact with devices “in a high bandwidth and naturalistic way.” The funding from the round, the post said, will be used to take the first product to market as well as accelerate research and development on future products. 

Neuralink’s technology has been trialed on pigs as well as a monkey that was able to play a video game with its mind. Musk said in February that Neuralink could begin implanting computer chips in humans later this year. 

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Entrepreneur Select
Entrepreneur Select: A Fund For Entrepreneurs, By Entrepreneurs

Entrepreneurs require more than just money, which is why we aim to empower you, as well as act as a catalyst for value creation.

Learn More
Take Our Quick Quiz
Discover the franchise that’s right for you by answering some quick questions about
  • Which industry you’re interested in
  • Why you want to buy a franchise
  • What your financial needs are
  • Where you’re located
  • And more
Find Your Franchise Match
Get Insured
Make sure you’re covered for physical injuries or property damage that occur at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get Insured
Related Books
Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

News and Trends

First Openly Gay Active NFL Player Grosses Top-Selling NFL Jersey

News and Trends

Microsoft's Market Cap Tops $2 Trillion

News and Trends

Airline Infuriates Passengers After Adding Hidden 'Covid Recovery' Fee