Rocket Skills Raises INR 2.2 Cr Pre-Seed Round Led By Better Capital, First Cheque And Titan Capital

August 5, 2021 3 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

MSME edutech startup Rocket Skills announced on Thursday to have raised INR 2.2 crore in pre-Seed funding, led by Better Capital, First Cheque, and Titan Capital.

The startup is a first-of-its-kind platform building the next generation of entrepreneurs through a variety of courses and mentorship programmes. Angel investors Harpreet Singh Grover (Co-cubes), Aprameya (Taxi for Sure and Koo), Abhinav Jain (Shop101), and Pravin Jadhav (Paytm Money, Raise) participated in this round.

These fresh funds will be utilized in improving product offerings and expanding the program to other sectors.

“Rocket Skills is on a mission to help people start their small business and by bridging the knowledge and accessibility gap in an affordable manner. We are delighted by our investor’s faith in achieving this goal as we embark on our quest to create millions of new entrepreneurs in the country,” said Mohit Jain, co-founder, and chief executive officer, Rocket Skills.

Founded in 2020 by Mohit Jain and Vibhu Bahuguna, the Gurugram-based startup aims to help aspiring entrepreneurs and small businesses with the resources to start a business and help contribute to the government’s vision of Aatmanibhar Bharat. With a focus on India’s micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs), Rocket Skills is currently working with agri-entrepreneurs and equipping them with the knowledge of building a business through content curated by qualified experts. In addition to this, the company is building intermediate courses directed towards several aspects of the business life cycle such as logistics, procurement, marketing, and sales.

"MSME upskilling is a major white space and has the potential to dramatically improve the productivity and profitability of millions of MSMEs in India. Rocket's laser focus on this opportunity is super exciting and we are glad to partner with Mohit and Vibhu from day 1," shared Vaibhav Domkundwar, founder and chief executive officer, Better Capital.

Currently focussed on providing agriculture education, the startup plans to widen its course base with a larger audience. The company is helping small businesses with access to specialized online training modules in topics such as organic farming business, mushroom farming, apiculture, biofloc fish farming, hydroponics, and several other modern farming techniques. It also provides personalized support as well as industry-recognized certificates upon completion of each program.

“Rocketskills is probably the most unique EdTech that I have seen in the last 1 year. Being built for a Bharat who is aspiring to do their own business, earn money and grow in life. Mohit and Vibhu are in it for the long term," added Harpreet Singh Grover, founder, Co-cubes.com.

Through the platform, Rocket Skills is addressing the gap between the growth potential of the MSME sector and the lack of infrastructure in the country. By building a tight-knit community of entrepreneurs, the company is helping businesses become profitable and contributing towards the promotion of inclusive growth. Within six months of its operations, the company has generated great interest from tier-II and III cities with over 10,000 paid customers, of which many are running self-sustained agri-businesses.