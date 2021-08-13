How Big Data Can Help You Streamline Your Business

August 13, 2021 2 min read

The Big Data market is getting, well, big. The market is set to reach $103 billion by 2023, largely because poor data quality costs the US economy more than $3 trillion every year. Yet, 95 percent of businesses still cite the need to manage unstructured data as a problem for their business. As the market grows, the need for simplified data analytics continues. At a certain point, you should probably just become your own Big Data expert.

It's much more cost-effective to learn data analytics yourself than to shell out the big bucks on complicated platforms and programs. Especially when The 2021 Big Data Certification Super Training Bundle is available for just $59.99.

Across 15 courses and 113 hours of instruction, this massive bundle will get you up to speed on some of today's most important Big Data topics, including Python, machine learning, and more. You'll learn from expert instructors like Juan Galvan (4.5/5 instructor rating), Nouman Azam (4.4/5 rating), and Minerva Singh (4.4/5 rating).

The bundle is designed for people of all skill levels, so even if you've never worked with data at all, you can get up to speed on what you need to know before advancing to more difficult topics. You'll get a data science education in Python, learn how to process data in NumPy, master clustering analysis in MATLAB, explore mathematics and R programming, and much more. While the courses primarily focus on data science using Python, you'll also take a deep dive into other important Big Data technologies like Hadoop, Flume, Spark, Storm, QlikView, and more. There are also practical courses that teach you how to apply your knowledge to real data sets, the stock market, and more.

Become a Big Data expert and start running your company more efficiently. For a limited time, you can get The 2021 Big Data Certification Super Training Bundle for just $59.99.

