Social Commerce Champions

August 14, 2021 3 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

ARUN LODHI, PULKIT AGRAWAL, BIMAL KARTHEEK REBBA, CO-FOUNDERS, TRELL

Trell is a Social Commerce platform that enables users to watch and create lifestyle videos in over 20 categories such as Beauty, Fashion, Personal Care, Men’s Grooming, Travel, Movies & TV reviews, etc. The consumers can shop for beauty, personal care and wellness products from the Trell App itself through our in-built Trell Shop via shoppable videos created by Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs). The genesis of Trell can be traced back to the singular realization by the founders on the dearth of meaningful content and discovery being a challenge in the age of click-bait content on the Internet. Trell believes in the power of an engaged community and aims to create familiar and culturally relatable online experiences for Indian users. Trell is enabling KOLs on the platform to share their personal experiences, reviews, and recommendations of their favorite products and services that users can watch and buy on the platform itself.

Trell will enhance user experience with better personalisation engines that will enable their users to enjoy more relevant recommendations. The company intends to amp up the tech team to further improve the quality of the product and create a smooth experience for their users. The informative three-minute-vertical videos in native languages have helped consumers from Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets make informed purchases. More than 70% of the purchases on the Trell Shop are from Tier 2 and 3 markets, showing that most of the buyers are from smaller markets since social commerce allows every consumer to imagine the use case of a product and multiple small and big brands have gained visibility and prosperity as Trell has on-boarded more than 500 plus personal care and beauty brands. Their user community has been growing consistently by 15-20% M-O-M by catering to a wide group of content creators and consumers, recording 10x-15x Y-O-Y growth.

During the pandemic, with only work-from-home as the norm for Trell, they have managed to constantly ensure that the product is iterated and available in the easiest to use formats for their users, with quality and seasonal content in all languages to keep their users engaged as they continue to improve their state-of-the-art recommendation engine by deploying machine learning with deep level rooted psycho-graphs that personalize content for users.

In the next 18 months, Trell is aiming to cross 100 mn monthly active users, and close to around half a billion a month annualised GMV as they aim at empowering over a million content creators by the end of 2021 and creating 40 million + micro entrepreneurs.

FACTSHEET

Year of inception: 2017

No. of employees: 500+

External funding received so far: $61.95Mn exact

Major clients:

Top Brands - Commerce

Maybelline, Loreal, Garnier, WOW skincare, Lotus, Ustraa, The Mancompany, Lets Shave, Lakme, Mama Earth, Sanfe, Sirona, Inlife. Plum, Khadi Essentials

Top Brands - Advertising

Vi, Tinder, Dominos, POCO