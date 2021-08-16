How This Blockchain Project Is Tokenizing the Wine Industry

August 16, 2021 3 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Today, be it games, financial applications, enterprise-grade services, digital collectibles (NFTs); you name it, everything is built on blockchain. Why? Because blockchain provides one of the most robust, secure, fast, decentralized and transparent networks for building applications.

Imagine being able to access the best wines from across the world, tickets to tasting events, special edition bottles and much more; all these in a transparent and decentralized manner.

Amazing isn’t it? Well, that’s what EnoToken does, provide wine enthusiasts with the best wine services.

Want to know more about EnoToken? Well, keep reading as we discuss EnoToken in detail. We will cover everything from what EnoToken is, what it does, to how you can participate in their airdrop.

What Is the EnoToken Project?

EnoToken is the first Ethereum-based project aimed at decentralizing the wine industry using blockchain.

At the core of this project is their native cryptocurrency ENO. Holding ENO tokens will give you access to the best vineyards, special edition bottles, exclusive wine tasting events, hotel experiences, sommeliers and wines across the globe. Not only this, you can also use ENO tokens as a payment method for wines from vineyards and wine tasting hotels.

The best part is that, with ENO tokens, you will get exclusive discounts on the best wines. Talking about exclusive perks, ENO token holders will get preference for the new harvest of wine.

How can we not mention collecting the best wines? Yes, you heard that right. ENO tokens will also allow you to collect the best wines from across the globe. You will be a part of wine auctions and can use it as an NFT. This implies that you can trade wine collections using NFTs.

What about authenticity?

Don’t worry, the wines you collect and trade will be sourced directly from vineyards. The verification and authentication of those wines will be done using blockchain technology. As for the distribution: the EnoToken API will connect everyone from the vineyard retailer, the distribution channel to the end user.

Moreover, similar to other ERC-20 tokens, ENO tokens can be traded outside the wine industry. Put simply, you can trade ENO tokens for other cryptocurrencies on EnoToken’s native decentralized exchange (DEX).

Long story short, the EnoToken project brings the entire wine industry onto the blockchain. From collecting NFTs, paying for tasting events to getting exclusive discounts, ENO token covers them all.

The EnoToken (ENO) Airdrop

If you believe that the EnoToken project has real-world value, you should participate in the airdrop event to earn free ENO tokens and get started with the project.

In the US, the total retail value of wine sales is $68.1 billion, according to Statista. Clearly, the wine market is a booming industry. If EnoToken manages to get even a fraction of the world’s wine market, it will become a huge hit.

Tokenizing the wine industry will bring transparency and decentralization, allowing wine enthusiasts to access wine and other related services easily. This is indeed a revolutionary attempt by EnoToken.

Note: Investment in cryptocurrency is subject to risk and readers should do their own due diligence. Entrepreneur Media does not endorse any such investment.