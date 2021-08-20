Bookkeeping

Better Bookkeeping for the Self-Employed

Image credit: Andrew Neel/Unsplash

There are many things to like about being self-employed. You can set your own hours, choose where you work, choose your business direction without consulting anyone else, and you get paid what you think you deserve. But there are drawbacks to self-employment as well, namely, just how much extra work you have to do to remain compliant with the government.

Accounting and bookkeeping are essential for any self-employed person and if you need a little help, The QuickBooks Self-Employed Bookkeeping Training Bundle can be a great asset. It's valued at $1,000, and available now for just $19.99. 

This five-course bundle includes more than 30 hours of training from accounting instructor Viktoria Nedelcheva, aka Vicky Ned (4.1/5 instructor rating). Vicky has more than five years of experience in management and financial accounting, financial planning and reporting, and QuickBooks. Once working as a university lecturer, Vicky realized she wanted to broaden her teaching scope, so she became self-employed herself as an online instructor. 

Through these courses, you'll learn the skills you need to do a good job with your bookkeeping and become familiar with accounting terms and the rules of recording the most common business transactions. You'll understand how to manage your business transactions properly and get up to speed with QuickBooks Self-Employed. In QuickBooks Self-Employed, you'll understand expense and income tracking, learn how to do invoicing properly, and get up to speed with tax preparation. As you get a simple bookkeeping system set up, you'll be better prepared for tax season every year so you can secure the best breaks for your business and the biggest refund for yourself. Plus, Vicky will even show you how to create a great website for your service business.

Get your bookkeeping in order. Right now, you can get The QuickBooks Self-Employed Bookkeeping Training Bundle for just $19.99 for a limited time.

