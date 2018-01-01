Self-Employment

5 Productivity Tools for Self-Employed Internet Entrepreneurs
Productivity

5 Productivity Tools for Self-Employed Internet Entrepreneurs

Technology can offer you many helping hands.
Nathan Resnick | 5 min read
8 Reasons to Become an Entrepreneur (Infographic)
Starting a Business

8 Reasons to Become an Entrepreneur (Infographic)

Live your life -- your way.
Melissa Dawn | 1 min read
9 Low-Cost Business Ideas for College Students
Low-Cost Business Ideas

9 Low-Cost Business Ideas for College Students

It can be difficult for students to balance a part-time job with a heavy class schedule. Here's a list of 9 low-cost business ideas for under $100.
Rose Leadem | 10 min read
The 7 Best Freelance Sites to Find Work
Freelancers

The 7 Best Freelance Sites to Find Work

Searching for the so-called 'gig' economy? Here's where to find it.
Ellie Martin | 5 min read
12 Low-Cost Business Ideas for Introverts
Low-Cost Business Ideas

12 Low-Cost Business Ideas for Introverts

Many introverts excel at running their own startups or being self-employed. Here's a list of low-cost business ideas that maximize on the skills of introversion for under $1,000.
Rose Leadem | 14 min read
3 Ways Glowing Health Unlocks Locks the Door of Success
Personal Health

3 Ways Glowing Health Unlocks Locks the Door of Success

Exercise makes you more productive and better looking. Everybody wants to work with someone like that.
Ben Simkin | 3 min read
7 Things Buzzfeed Superstar Matt Bellassai's Learned About Building a Brand While Drunk
Entrepreneurs

7 Things Buzzfeed Superstar Matt Bellassai's Learned About Building a Brand While Drunk

The writer-turned-comedian went from working under the radar to winning a People's Choice Award and becoming a household name in less than a year.
Lindsay Friedman | 7 min read
Why the Self-Employed Will Finally Have a Bigger Voice in 2016
Self-Employment

Why the Self-Employed Will Finally Have a Bigger Voice in 2016

With contract work eclipsing traditional full-time jobs, issues plaguing the growing on-demand economy need to be addressed this year.
Alex Chriss | 5 min read
10 Myths of Self-Employment You Need to Know Before It's Too Late
Self-Employment

10 Myths of Self-Employment You Need to Know Before It's Too Late

People who are self-employed must be unemployable, lonely and desperate. Or, not.
Neil Patel | 6 min read
6 Obstacles to Working From Home Successfully
Working From Home

6 Obstacles to Working From Home Successfully

Some home offices are too distracting to allow productivity. Others are hermit chambers where people use work to escape from life.
Jeff Boss | 4 min read
