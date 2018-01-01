Alex Chriss

Senior Vice President and Chief Product Officer, Small Business at Intuit

Alex Chriss is Senior Vice President and Chief Product Officer of Small Business at Intuit. He focuses on serving the global population of small businesses and self-employed businesses of one.

Dear Entrepreneurs: Small Is Still Beautiful
Small Business Growth

What's so great about taking it to the next level? Bigger doesn't mean better, or more successful, over the long term.
Crave-Worthy Products Is How You Cut Through the Paradox of Choice
Ready for Anything

Your customers are bewildered by their options. Deliver unexpected delights to make choosing easy.
3 Profound Ways Self Employment Is Changing Our Lives
Freelancers

Freelancers are changing the infrastructure, processes and skills needed for the future workplace.
Seeing Through the On-Demand Smoke Screen
Independent Contractors

The on-demand economy is not a fad, it is simply the continuing evolution of our workforce.
Why the Self-Employed Will Finally Have a Bigger Voice in 2016
Self-Employment

With contract work eclipsing traditional full-time jobs, issues plaguing the growing on-demand economy need to be addressed this year.
