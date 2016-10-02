Subscribe for 20% off
8 Reasons to Become an Entrepreneur (Infographic)

By
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Do you dream of starting your own business but fear giving up a stable paycheck?

Thomas Barwick | Getty Images

Rather than focusing on that fear, consider how your life will change when you are doing something that you truly enjoy.

No matter what you choose to do in life, there will be pros and cons. When you focus on the risks of losing your regular source of income, you distract yourself from the benefits of pursuing your dream.

Here are eight "pros" of becoming an entrepreneur:

8 REASONS TO BECOME AN ENTREPRENEUR - An Infographic from Create an orgasmically joyful life & business

