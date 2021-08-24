NOTO Raises Pre-Series A Funding Round

August 24, 2021 2 min read

NOTO, a low-calorie, high-protein ice cream and real fruit popsicles brand with zero added sugar, on Tuesday announced that it has raised INR 4 crore in a pre-Series A funding round. The round saw participation from a group of investors, including Titan Capital, Rockstud Capital, actor-producer John Abraham, WEH Ventures, and a few more angel investors.

"We've been confident and passionate about this concept from the get-go. It's been two years of hard work and sleepless nights, so it's really encouraging to see others share your vision and put their faith in you. We're very excited about this fundraise because it gives us a runway to achieve bigger things, and we are grateful to everyone who has made it possible," shared Varun Sheth, co-founder, NOTO.

The brand was founded by husband-wife duo Varun and Ashni Sheth in 2018.

“After our investment in sport, Priya and I are identifying health and fitness businesses that have growth potential as well as which align with our lifestyle, and NOTO is one such business. We see NOTO as the leading healthy ice cream in the industry with strong promoters and on-point branding. We are excited about the strategic expansion plans to key cities and want to be part of the NOTO growth story,” said Bollywood actor John Abraham.

"There has been an acceleration in consumers' preference towards healthier desserts. NOTO, with its calibrated product offerings, is well placed to cater to this rising demand. It is a brand that aims to revolutionize the way people consume ice creams without compromising on taste," added Abhishek Agarwal, managing partner, Rockstud Capital.

Indians have a strong sweet craving, but they also wish to reduce their sugar intake for health reasons. When it comes to their daily sugar binges, the brand provides a healthier, guilt-free alternative. Diets are no longer a trend but rather a way of life, and people want to eat well in order to feel well, and NOTO caters to this very need. NOTO was founded to change the way people consume ice cream and sweets, and it has since sold over five lakh units and served over 30,000 customers delighted scoops of low-calorie ice cream.