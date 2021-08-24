Elon Musk Says Tesla's New Driver Assistance Software Is 'Not Great'

August 24, 2021 2 min read

Tesla CEO Elon Musk admitted Monday that his company’s newest experimental driver assistance software is “actually not great.”

“FSD Beta 9.2 is actually not great imo, but Autopilot/AI team is rallying to improve as fast as possible. We’re trying to have a single stack for both highway & city streets, but it requires massive NN retraining,” he wrote on Twitter.

For $10,000 or $199 a month, Tesla drivers can get a Full Self-Driving capability package. FSD Beta is only available to some drivers who previously purchased FSD, as well as Tesla employees. Most of the drivers agree to test the beta program privately, though a few are given permission to review the experience online. The beta program features new or revised functions to add to the vehicle’s premium driver assistance features.

American auto safety regulators opened a formal safety probe into Tesla’s Autopilot program earlier this month following a number of crashes that involved emergency vehicles.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) announced the probe last week, pointing out that since January 2018, it found 11 crashes in which Tesla vehicles “encountered first responder scenes and subsequently struck one or more vehicles involved with those scenes." In those, it said, there were 17 injuries and one death.