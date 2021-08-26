This 2W EV Manufactuer Wants To Make Earth Greener

August 26, 2021 3 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

As technology has touched every aspect of our life, be it the way we brush, eat or sleep, it is evident that we are entwined with it. A day without 21st-century products seems like staying in the woods far away. Though the technology for the most part has proved a boon for humans, its environmental impact is colossal. Electric vehicles are human’s first step to atone for all the environmental havoc it has caused. Though Elon Musk-led Tesla has broken multiple records and managed to persuade fossil fuel vehicle owners to switch to electric vehicles, more needs to be done to save the planet.

One of India’s electric two-wheeler manufacturers - Simple Energy is doing its part to make the planet greener.

What is Simple Energy?

Simple Energy is an electric vehicle company that develops long-range, affordable, and connected electric products. As per Suhas Rajkumar, founder of Simple Energy, the company is aiming to shift the entire fleet of mobility to electric thus making the world greener and sustainable.

“While the switch to electric mobility will be inevitable in years to come, Simple Energy hopes to create a benchmark in the EV industry on a global level that would certainly help in accelerating the EV adoption,” Rajkumar added.

Rajkumar, who comes from an architecture background, had three other startups before founding Simple Energy in 2019. He had earlier said the main reason that compelled him to create Simple Energy was to overcome several pain points of EV customers, one being fear of running out of battery. However, receiving investment in his early days was difficult as investors were skeptical about the EV market in India. However, Rajkumar met Shreshth Mishra who was hesitant about Rajkumar’s idea but ended up investing in it. He has now become the co-founder of the startup.

The Impact

As per Rajkumar, the EV manufacturer is developing the first long-range smart e-scooter that it claims will disrupt the current Indian EV industry by addressing common pain points like range anxiety, affordability, and fast charging.

Startups' flagship e-scooter named Mark-2 will be launched on 15th August of this year. Mark-2, will have a 4.8 kWh lithium-ion battery, a claimed range of 240 km in eco mode, top speed of 100kmph, and 0-50 kilometers per hour acceleration in 3.6 seconds. Other key features will include a mid-drive motor along with a removable battery. It also comes with smart features like a touch screen, on-board navigation, Bluetooth, among others. The e-scooter will be priced between INR 1,10,000 to INR 1,20,000.

Future Plans

Though Simple Energy is competing against other Indian two-wheeler EV manufacturers such as Revolt and Ather, Rajkumar believes in incremental innovation that keeps the brand ahead of the curve.

According to him, identifying the needs and building a product/service at the right market time is important to stay relevant.

The company is looking to expand its operations to at least 20 cities and introduce more EVs in the product line.