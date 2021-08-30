News and Trends

Peloton Says It's Under Investigation by Departments of Justice, Homeland Security

The DOJ and Department of Homeland Security have subpoenaed the company for documents and information about the injuries caused by the Tread+ treadmill. 
Next Article

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
2 min read

Peloton revealed in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing that the Department of Justice and Department of Homeland Security have subpoenaed the company for documents and information about the injuries caused by the Tread+ treadmill. 

The departments are after information on the company’s reporting of the injuries, specifically, and Peloton included this information in its annual 10-K form so investors could be aware of any potential risks. 

“From time to time, we may be involved in claims and proceedings arising in the course of our business. The outcome of any such claims or proceedings, regardless of the merits, is inherently uncertain,” said the filing.

Related: Peloton Posts Gains on New Loop Capital Coverage

The document went on, “In addition, as previously disclosed, we have received reports of a number of injuries associated with our Tread+ product, one of which led to the death of a child. In April 2021, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (“CPSC”) issued a warning to consumers about the safety hazards associated with the Tread+ and is continuing to investigate the matter. We are also subject to investigations by DOJ, DHS, and the SEC related to this matter. We intend to cooperate fully with each of these investigations, and at this time, we are unable to predict the eventual scope, duration or outcome of the investigations.”

The filing noted the DOJ and DHS subpoenaed and added that “the SEC is also investigating our public disclosures concerning these matters.”

In April, Peloton pushed back against the Consumer Product Safety Commission’s warnings about Tread+, calling the commission’s press release “inaccurate and misleading” and saying, “There is no reason to stop using the Tread+, as long as all warnings and safety instructions are followed. Children under 16 should never use the Tread+, and Members should keep children, pets, and objects away from the Tread+ at all times.”

In May, the CPSC and Peloton jointly announced the recall of the Tread+ machines after a child’s death and 70 incidents. Tread treadmills were also recalled due to risk of injury.

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors are here to help you throughout the entire process of building your franchise organization!
  1. Schedule a FREE one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Choose one of our programs that matches your needs, budget, and timeline
  3. Launch your new franchise organization
Learn More
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Entrepreneur Insider members enjoy exclusive access to business resources for just $5/mo:
  • Premium articles, videos, and webinars
  • An ad-free experience
  • A weekly newsletter
  • A 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription delivered directly to you
Become A Member
Get What You Need to Succeed From The Entrepreneur Store
Whether you want to learn something new, be more productive, or make more money, the Entrepreneur Store has something for everyone:
  • Software
  • Gadgets
  • Online Courses
  • Travel Essentials
  • Housewares
  • Fitness & Health Devices
  • And More
Shop Now
Related Books
Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Franchise Bible Ninth Edition

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

News and Trends

First Openly Gay Active NFL Player Grosses Top-Selling NFL Jersey

News and Trends

Microsoft's Market Cap Tops $2 Trillion

News and Trends

Airline Infuriates Passengers After Adding Hidden 'Covid Recovery' Fee