Rattle Raises $2.8 Mn From Lightspeed And Sequoia Capital India

Rattle—a business operations (BizOps) automation and orchestration platform—recently announced a Seed round of $2.8 million from Lightspeed and Sequoia Capital India along with angel investors including Amy Chang (EVP, Cisco and Disney board member), Ellen Levy (early investor, Outreach), Jake Seid (early investor, Brex and Carta), and Krish and Raman (founders, SaaS unicorn Chargebee).

Rattle was founded in 2020 by Sahil, Apoorva, and Milan, who have worked at high-growth startups managing GTM systems and have dealt with the problem firsthand.

“Sales and marketing professionals should spend time only with their customers and not on internal process management,” said co-founder and chief executive officer, Sahil Aggarwal, Rattle. “While our growth has been phenomenal, our high NPS is what we care about most, which tells us we are solving a massive problem for our users. We are in the early stages of a generational shift in how work gets done in the modern enterprise and are very excited to build this new stack from the ground up.”

Business workflows have undergone massive shifts over the last two decades. The first wave of the pandemic gave us monolithic and centralized systems of record such as Salesforce and Workday. The second wave of COVID-19 focused on systems of intelligence overlays such as Looker and Gong. We are now amidst another shift towards systems of engagement such as Slack and Teams - platforms that have quickly become the nerve center of work. However, these engagement platforms are siloed from record-keeping and intelligence platforms, making collaboration and decision-making cumbersome. Rattle is building the real-time and collaborative connective tissue to bridge the gap, reads the press release.

"Businesses worldwide are mired in processes - from sales to marketing, HR, IT, and more. With increased digitization and remote work, processes and adherence thereof are only going to diverge over time. The Rattle team impressed us by their unrelenting focus on the most important piece of this puzzle: the people caught in these processes. Rarely have we seen such intense customer love so early in a company's life and are honored to go on this journey with Rattle together," commented Hemant Mohapatra, partner, Lightspeed.

Incredibly easy to use with less than 1 minute setup time, Rattle’s no-code platform is highly customizable. Any member of the GTM team can set up and automate their workflows, alerts, and processes. This enables sales and marketing professionals to leverage systems like Salesforce to a whole new level without losing context. All this comes with zero change management so customers get set up and start finding value with Rattle often within the same day, the company claims.

“[Our] lead response time has gone down by 75 per cent and key processes have sped up from days to minutes,” noted Jeff Ronaldi, GTM operations manager, LogDNA, while saying after implementing Rattle.

“Rattle has had the highest ROI of any recent tool that we have rolled out. It allows me to create any kind of workflow that I can imagine and has become a verb at our company,” added Shelli Welch, sales operations manager, Litmus.

In less than 5 months from launch, Rattle has signed up more than 50 enterprise customers such as Terminus, Olive, Litmus, Imply and Parsely. Over 70 per cent of its trial customers sign up for paid plans showcasing an irreversible behavior change for how and where work gets done. Consequently, Rattle garners a strong word of mouth from its early adopters, driving rapid customer acquisition, the company shared.