6 Different Types of Creative Content Writers Should Know

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

writing and creative writing are words that seem interchangeable and are often confused with each other. But these two functions are very distinct when you look into them in detail. So, what is creative content writing? Who are these expert and professional content writers? Why should a passionate content writer stick to this career? How much money can this career earn?

Creative writing is content that comes from the writer's expression of thoughts, opinions or ideas. Creative content is innovative and recreational. It can be anything academic, professional, journalistic or technical, but it all gives its readers a sense of entertainment.

The writing style is free-flowing, which keeps the reader engaged and gives the writer liberty to express emotions or paint a beautiful picture in the minds of the reader through creative words. Creative content writing gets used across blogs, magazines, newspapers, websites, novels, handbooks or newsfeeds.

Creatively written content carries several benefits, such as establishing a business, building awareness and sharing knowledge. It grabs the reader's attention, increases credibility and lingers in the mind of the reader for a more extended period.

Knowing what creative content writing is, let's look at the unique types of creative content that everyone should know.

1. Press release

A creatively written press release can gather valuable media attention and leave the option to shape the story by the company itself. It serves as a perk promotion tool as it can generate demand and interest, especially when you regularly optimize press releases. It is a great tool and can get a business some publicity.

Related: 8 Must-Have Skills for an Expert Content Marketer

2. Email writing

Nowadays, email marketing has become a massive part of a successful marketing plan for any business. It is considered a highly convenient form of communicating for businesses. It has a direct line of contact with the target audience. Email writing includes value-focused or sales emails, offer emails and lead generation emails.

3. Ads scriptwriting

The goal of an advertising script is to give a product or service the way to sell commercially. A good advertisement script can keep consumer attention, build brand recognition, and attract the audience towards the product or service advertised. When writing an advertising script, the words are fewer but its effect needs to be amplified. Employing a creative content writing team can get you an ideal advertising campaign within your budget and fulfill the need meeting of your target market.

Related: Every Content Marketer Should Use These 9 Tools

4. Ghostwriting

Ghostwriting sounds mysterious, but is simply writing content for another person without taking the credit. Say you want to create a new copy for a website — a ghostwriter may be hired to rewrite and upgrade the existing copy. There are numerous similar jobs, such as writing ad or business copy or supplying new or rewritten material for personal or professional use. Ghostwriters also get hired to write books. If the author of the book wants to share some credit with the ghostwriter, they can list the ghostwriter as the co-author or editor; otherwise, the book gets written by the ghostwriter for the author to take credit entirely. The ghostwriter is hired primarily to produce high-quality writing copy that reads professionally and creatively.

5. Video content

Video content is any content format that features or includes a form of video. The general form of video content seen today includes vlogs, animated GIFs, live videos, customer testimonials, recorded presentations and webinars. You can publish your creative content in the form of video on any suitable platform. Today, video has undoubtedly become one of the most powerful marketing tools.

6. Podcast script

A well-written script provides structure and direction for your podcast episode. Having an outline and a written direction for your show can help you utilize it for an ideal target audience. Podcast scripts help convey your marketing or content in the form of a message that sounds casual, creative and free-flowing.

In today's business realm, each company is constantly trying to up its game with unique and creative content marketing. Any campaign with no qualities of freshness or distinctiveness tends to get forgotten easily. Hence, content plays a crucial role in building a healthy and long-term rapport with your audience. So, to enhance your brand value, you need to pay close attention to how you convey your ideas to your customers.

Creative content covers a wide range of writing formats and styles. The primary purpose of creative content writing is to express your thoughts, ideas and uniqueness through literary tools. Maximizing your creative content to get your results optimized is the best marketing strategy to adopt today.

Related: Developing a Hardcore Social Media Content Strategy In 5 Steps