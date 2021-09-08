These Wireless Earbuds Can be a Great AirPods Alternative

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Every entrepreneur has their own way of blocking out distractions and focusing on work. We all have our own ways of reaching max productivity, but all entrepreneurs can agree that they want to be smart with how they spend their money.

AirBlast

If you're someone who uses music to eliminate distractions and buckle down, you need a great pair of headphones. And you don't have to pay an insane price to get the AirBlast Pro Wireless Earbuds. Valued at $199, these top-grade earbuds are on sale for $29.99 for a limited time this Labor Day.

Inspired by Apple's innovative AirPods design, the AirBlast Pros offer many of the same features at a fraction of the price. With top-notch sound quality, wireless charging, and advanced Bluetooth 5.1 technology, they deliver elite features to keep you connected to your music, podcasts, or whatever else you want to listen to anywhere you are. They offer individual left and right channels that connect seamlessly and give you the option of using each bud on its own or as a pair.

The AirBlast Pros offer up to 3 hours of playtime and a 49-foot operating distance, and with the included charging case, you can get up to 8 hours of non-stop music or talk time. Between the outstanding sound, flexible design, and included microphone, they're a great choice for entrepreneurs who need to stay connected while they're traveling. They're also waterproof so they can withstand water, sweat, or rain, making these headphones a great choice for working out as well.

Really, whatever type of entrepreneur you are, the AirBlast Pros have you covered with a lightweight, wireless listening option that won't be a hassle in your life. Even if you're a parent who needs to distract their kids, these can help. One recent parent who bought the earbuds wrote, "Kids are super happy with their wireless earbuds, they never take them off. So far it seems to be a very good purchase for the price. Package came quickly and well wrapped. Think I will be purchasing some additional ones as gifts."

Ready to invest in a pair of headphones that will make your life easier and won't break the bank? Check out the AirBlast Pro Wireless Earbuds, now just $29.99 (reg. $199).

Prices are subject to change.