A McDonald's Manager Just Crushed the Dreams of Tens of Thousands of Customers

A retired menu item won't return to McDonald's and it's safe to say that the masses are doing anything but Lovin’ It.

Brandon Bell | Getty Images

A Change.org petition asking for the return of McDonald’s Snack Wrap is making its rounds again after a representative shut down a rumor that the health-focused item would be returning soon.

Blame social media for that one.

In a since-viral video that has now been viewed over 1.8 million times, TikTok user @sauceycashabby made a tribute video to the Snack Wrap, with text that reads “to the McDonald’s snack wrap that I would eat every. single. Day” over audio to song lyrics that play the words “I’ll never forget you.”

However, there was one comment that started an upheaval. A McDonald’s employee from Illinois (@sierrahobvs) dropped a comment claiming that the Snack Wraps were “coming back soon.”

“We are waiting to hear back from corporate to get us off the limited menu,” she wrote.

The comment received over 5,400 likes and 100 replies, with many asking about other retired items and rejoicing at the possibility.

But in a statement to The Takeout, a McDonald’s representative shut down the rumors.

“Snack Wraps were removed from our national menus in the U.S. several years ago, at which point local markets and restaurants could decide to offer them locally based on customer preferences,” the statement said. “Last June, Snack Wraps were phased out as a local offering. At this time, there are no plans to bring Snack Wraps back to nationwide menus in the U.S. or Canada.”

The GoFundMe to bring the item back is over a whopping 16,000 signatures with hopes of reaching 25,000 in order to make it one of the top-signed petitions on Change.org, per the website.

“At some point in the last few years, McDonald’s made the foolish, foolish decision to discontinue their best menu item, the chicken snack wrap,” the fundraiser description by Cait Camelia states. “Today I demand that they restore their menu to its former glory by adding it back.”

“These snack wraps made my life better,” Cassandra Menard of Warwick, Rhode Island wrote on the page. “My life has gotten significantly worse since their disappearance. Please.”

Earlier this month, McDonald’s became the first chain to reinstate its mask mandate in high-risk areas of Covid-19 transmission, as cases continue to surge as a result of the Delta variant.

The chain was up 10.65% year over year as of Tuesday afternoon.

