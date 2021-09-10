Pack A Punch: Acer Swift X

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Acer’s new Swift X laptop boasts an AMD Ryzen 5000 Series Mobile Processor with Zen 3 architecture as well as the the latest NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPUs.

Acer Acer Swift X

True to the Swift family, all this hardware has been fitted into a metal chassis that’s just 17.9 mm thin, making it ultra portable. Swift X also has a fast-charging 59W battery that offers up to 17 hours of use and up to 2 TB of SSD storage, allowing you to save and access your work on the go.

Source: Acer

The device features a 14-inch FHD IPS display with an 85.7% screen-to-body ratio, and an array of useful ports including USB Type-C to ensure ultra-fast data transfer, video streaming, and battery charging. For greater security, the notebook includes a fingerprint sensor for sign-ins through Windows Hello.

Built with heavier work sessions in mind, the new Swift X has a fan with 59 0.3 mm blades and a pair of D6 copper heat pipes on deck. Between its thin, ultra lightweight profile and its thermal efficiency, Swift X ensures that you remain cool and productive, always.

Related: The Big Picture: Logitech Scribe