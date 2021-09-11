The Executive Selection: Fauré Le Page

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Launched in Paris in 1717, the House of Fauré Le Page has been billed as the oldest maroquinier in the world, with the French luxury brand today globally known for its handbags, luggage, and small leather goods.

As such, Fauré Le Page’s latest line of jacquard bags is certainly living up to its timeless legacy- crafted by Italian weavers, the collection features a canvas armor that’s designed for endurance, with it featuring 23,000 stitches per square centimeter. So, regardless of whether you’re setting out for brunch or for a summer break, you can rest assured that Fauré Le Page has a bag that suits your occasion.

