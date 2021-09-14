Hanchens Raises Seed Round From India Accelerator

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Gurugram-based Hanchens, a hyper-local express, and same-day logistics startup, on Tuesday, announced to have raised an undisclosed Seed round led by India Accelerator, with participation from HNIs such as Vikram Duggal and others.

Hanchens envisions to provide super-loaded, integrated, and customer experience to B2B2C players, which is very specific to their product category, geography, and user base. With these funds, the startup plans to build intuitive and AI-driven technology, strengthen the supply, grow rapidly through expansion in metros and non-metros that will enable omnipresence to its clients in logistics and further in warehousing as well.

“Our tech-driven platform and order fulfillment in express mode will fuel logistic support and growth to brands in more than 400 cities. We will be providing assured work to 100,000 youth in India through seamless onboarding, training, and attractive payouts. Our focus on technology, scale and top-line require large and consistent funds and we are already in discussion for our Pre-Series round with VC’s, micro-VC’s and Family offices,” said Dimpy Dewan, co-founder, Hanchens.

“With the emergence of delivery as a key driver to user experience, it's imperative to produce best-in-class delivery expertise to drive overall customer satisfaction, our supply already owns vehicles and prefers to work with us for assured, consistent and respectable work timings. Today our vehicle fleet ranges from two-wheeler to three-wheelers to L-3N/5N cargos (ARAI/ICAT certified) and delivery vans which our customers can opt as per their requirements and convenience basis the product category they are dealing in. Our immediate plan is to start expanding our delivery services to environment-friendly EV vehicles now and working towards putting devices in the hands of the fleet who don’t own one, and enable them with opportunities in their city and state of origin,” shared Abhishek Kaushik, co-founder, Hanchens.

Within 6 months of its inception, Hanchens has expanded to 5 cities, dispatched 30,000 orders, with a monthly run rate now of 30,000 orders. Further, the startup aims to expand to more than 15 cities with tenfold growth in the next 12 months. It has rapidly become a one-stop solution for large aggregators, online brands, chain outlets, for all its logistic needs. Hanchens is using technology to build and fix logistics across segments including B2B, B2C, D2C, with further expansion to micro-warehousing. It started its operations by tying up with small and large brands, restaurants, cloud kitchens and even delivered to covid patients and their families with no pre-defined limits to distance, zone and time.

“We strongly believe that the founding team at Hanchens has created a revolutionary platform for brands planning to build omnipresence. With an increased number of brands moving to online delivery models, Hanchens single-pick multi-drop, different delivery modes, secure COD, product safety will help online players and industry players to grow and expand their businesses seamlessly. We look forward to witnessing Hanchens emerge as a disruptive player in the logistic and warehousing segment by the end of next year,” added Mona Singh, co-founder, India Accelerator.

Pandemic has generated interest in online ordering across segments, age groups with a sustainable shift of the user mindset to order repeatedly from the comfort of few clicks to their doorstep. Also, growing consumerism, and work from home, have increased the order frequency, thus boosting the last mile logistics, not only in Metros but far remote locations. Considering the present scenario, Hanchens expects last-mile delivery to grow by a minimum of 100 per cent in the next 4 years. This opens a new opportunity and responsibility for the startup to aggregate technology and experience for the brands which they wish to extend to their users.

Usually, the user, who has access to the same product on various platforms, switches platforms due to a bad delivery experience. As a solution to this, Hanchens focus is to build a sustainable and scalable model for the brands which elevates the last mile delivery experience of its users to ensure user retention, repeat orders, long-term value, and gratifications., the platform said.