Improve SEO and Streamline Content Creation with This Automated Tool

WriterZen helps make content marketing easy.

These days, 91 percent of B2B marketers and 86% of B2C marketers consider content marketing essential to their business. While that's certainly proof of the value of content marketing, it also presents a problem. If so many businesses are competing for a finite amount of digital traffic, how do you make your business stand out?

Myriam Jessier/Unsplash

The answer is creating SEO-optimized content. But not only does that kind of content require a bit of technical expertise, it's also incredibly time-consuming to create. That's where WriterZen Easy Content Creator for SEO comes in.

WriterZen is a pioneering toolset that explores top keywords, identifies topic relevance, and gives you accurate content references to assist in your content creation. With a Keyword Explorer, you can use Google Keyword Database to quickly identify Golden Keywords with a higher probability of ranking in the top 10, 20, or 30. Then, the Search Intent Analysis tool helps you form a well-thought-out SEO funnel campaign while the Auto-clustering function helps you quickly group keywords with potential to rank together automatically.

Need help figuring out topics to write about? The Topic Discover module allows you to research subtopics being covered by your competitors. Then, the Content Creator tool makes it easier to track and collaborate between dependent sections of a larger project, all while using advanced NLP analysis of your top 20 competitors' sites to better inform your keywords, headings, and paragraph structure to rank your content. There's even a Plagiarism checker to help you ensure your content is original.

WriterZen has earned 4.7 stars on Trustpilot, 4.8 stars on G2, and 4.9 stars on Capterra, making it one of the top-rated tools of its kind. Find out why when you pick up a lifetime subscription to WriterZen Easy Content Creator for SEO for just $68.99.

