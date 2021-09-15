Dubai Digital Economy Retreat Highlights New Roadmap To Advance The Growth Of Digital Companies

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Dubai Digital Economy Retreat, a two-day forum organized by the Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, showcased insights and recommendations for accelerating the growth of digital companies in the Emirate to more than 100 industry experts

Dubai Chamber H.E. Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications

The forum aligns with the vision of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to transform Dubai as the capital of the global digital economy.

It welcomed H.E. Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, and Chairman of Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy; H.E. Hamad Buamim, President & CEO of Dubai Chamber, and members of the advisory board of Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy. According to H.E. Olama, the private sector plays a crucial role in developing new strategies for driving long-term sustainable growth and boosting Dubai’s economic competitiveness.

In addition to exploring new ways to position Dubai as the global digital economy capital, the forum also looked at how to grow ties between the public and the private rsector in order to accelerate the growth of all industry players. It featured interactive workshops on issues such as talent, financing, infrastructure, and legislation, as well as discussions on key challenges faced by industry players, including the need for specialized talent, venture capital funds, support for local investors, reduction of business costs, access to capital for digital companies, and business-friendly regulations.

The Dubai Digital Economy Retreat produced an action plan based on feedback and input of the participants that will be utilized to develop a new roadmap for boosting the Emirate’s digital economy.

