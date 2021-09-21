:Different Raises $25 Mn Series B Round

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Australian property management company, :Different, on Tuesday, announced it has raised $25 million in a Series B round as it sets sights on expanding nationally and building its team of property managers and technology platform to continue looking after homes and the people who live in them. The raise was led by Commonwealth Bank venture-scaling entity, x15ventures, and Antler, and will also see CBA and :Different form a strategic partnership to collaborate on exclusive offers and benefits to reach homeowners across the country.

:Different

“We started :Different because we had heard all too many horror stories of property owners and renters having a subpar experience with their property managers. Little communication and transparency into the important things that can make a real difference to the overall living and ownership experience. We knew things had to change, and with people who care, and powerful technology, we could create a better experience for our property owners, their properties, and the people who live in them. Our ultimate mission is to be the all-encompassing assistant to the home, and this latest raise and our partnership with CBA, brings us another step closer to reaching this goal and helping even more Aussies,” said Mina Radhakrishnan, co-founder, :Different.

:Different was founded by ex-Silicon Valley executives, Mina Radhakrishnan and RuwinPerera in 2017 and has grown quickly to reimagine the property management experience through people and technology. It has doubled the team in the last year alone, and now services properties across Australia’s eastern seaboard, with thousands of owners, tenants and properties under management.

“Partnering with CBA presents a momentous opportunity for not only :Different as a company but for Aussies right around the country. The new alliance will see us tap into CBA’s 15 million strong customer base to offer them a better approach to homeownership. Finance and homes are inextricably linked. We are a trusted partner in the home, and with CBA at our side, we will deliver value through reimagined products and services as the basis of a home platform, designed to service the needs of homes and the people who live in them. We are thrilled to have x15ventures and Antler backing us. Antler’s international presence will give us the reach to take :Different to other markets around the world. Both partners have a vision to disrupt the status quo to solve real-world problems in unique ways, which is at the very core of why we started :Different, and makes them a perfect pairing for us. We’re looking forward to what this new chapter brings for us and our team, as well as the millions of Australians who own or rent homes,” shared Ruwin Perera, co-founder, :Different.

The partnership with CBA will help :Different reach its 15 million customer base, with :Different soon being accessible across various CBA channels including the CommBank app to support property investors with guidance throughout the entire home buying journey.

“We’re excited to welcome :Different into the x15ventures family. This investment and strategic partnership continue our commitment to bring differentiated products and services to CommBank’s customers. Our ventures are now improving the digital customer experience throughout the home buying journey. Working closely with exceptional founders like Mina and Ruwin and global industry heavyweights like Antler, is a privilege. This exposure and immersion with the broader startup community is key to x15ventures’ strategy to build, buy and invest in digital businesses that will reshape banking as we know it,"commented Toby Norton-Smith, Managing Director, x15ventures.

“We are proud to support :Different as they continue their momentum as Australia’s fastest-growing property manager. In :Different, we see a world-class team, building a customer-centric platform for the home in one of the most exciting emerging tech ecosystems globally and beyond,” added Teddy Himler, global partner of investments, Antler.