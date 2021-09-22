How To Reverse Aging? One Company Thinks we're Closer Than Ever Before

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Dr. Michael Morgan who leads the R&D lab at Perpetua Life discussed the advancements many companies have been touting in the field of gerontology and longevity. His company has recently unveiled its AEON supplement, which is considered by many to be the best anti-aging supplement to come out of North America.

COMPANY

Dr. Morgan explains: "We've seen a lot of pushback lately, in the field, when we talk about our research, and goal to reverse aging. I think people have this very sinister idea of billionaires seeking to become immortal to oppress everyone for eternity."

Never has this seemed more true, and driven, no doubt, by recent sizeable investments by Google into Calico, and even Jeff Bezos in Unity Technologies, a biotech company whose goal is to make anti-aging therapies.

Dr. Morgan continues: "I think life is worth living and worth living well. Like most new medical & technological advancements, this one too is inevitable. To cure aging is to cure Cancer, Heart Disease, Alzheimer's, Diabetes... and that's why it's important."

So how far are we from truly reversing aging, and more importantly: what can we do now to slow the clock now?

Dr. Morgan says if you're alive today you may very well live forever so you can avoid having your head cryogenically frozen. Many exciting studies are underway using compounds like Metformin, Low dose Naltrexone, and even Rapamycin (Sirolimus) which are showing promising results when it comes to extending life.

Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN), as well Trans-Resveratrol, Fisetin, Astragalus, and Quercetin are the 5 most important OTR compounds that have a combined 1,000+ published research papers outlining their anti-aging, and anti-inflammatory benefits.

Dr. Morgan says he has personally been taking AEON for over a year, eating a Pescatarian diet for ten, staying out of the sun, and working out an hour a day. He believes all of those things are contributing to his good health.

"It's all about forming positive habits, and turning them into a routine," he explains: "It doesn't have to be a sacrifice. That's the saddest part of it really; millions of people think it's easier to be unhealthy, and so they stay overweight with diabetes and high blood pressure. Turning your life around, and seeing your grandchildren and even great-grandchildren grow up, is possible, and here at Perpetua Life, we've dedicated our lives to making it a reality for everyone."

"I spoke to my brother after his heart surgery following a heart attack that left him inches from death sprawled out on his front lawn less than 6 months ago. He told me the last thing he thought before he hit the ground. He wished he had done more to stay healthy. To me that's terrifying."