Du Launches Business Starter Plan To Help Small Businesses Unlock Growth Across The UAE

UAE telecom provider du has launched its Business Starter plan for specific enterprise customers across the UAE, with the all-in-one solution being announced after seeing demand for fixed services from home offices, small offices, and small enterprises in the country.

Subscribing to this new plan for AED399 per month will allow enterprise customers to receive unlimited fixed broadband connectivity, limitless calls to all landlines, and an advanced router through the solution. Customers will also be able to avail other business-focused add-ons, including a credit card machine, Microsoft Office 365, and an .ae domain name.

Through the collective provision of these services, du promises that enterprise customers will become accustomed to an all-new fully digital experience, with instant internet and landline activation, enhanced efficiency, and a sizeable price differentiation as compared to fixed regular products.

du’s Business Starter plan has been built as a fixed product designed specifically for office premises. Small retail customers and any enterprise with nine users or less who do not require fixed speeds at the same time are guaranteed to never encounter usage concerns.

Overall, the success enterprise customers enjoy will be supported by the unlimited data, technical superiority, lower costs, and overall credibility of the new solution, which is certain to contribute to a thriving SME sector in the UAE in the future.

Operating under the umbrella of Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), du, an integral driver of the UAE’s economic, social, and digital transformation, has launched the Business Starter plan to align with the UAE’s vision for advancing the national economy.

With its offering of smart services, support, transparency, and innovation through the Business Starter Plan, du is thus aiming to uphold the UAE National Agenda to ensure a business-friendly environment for ever incumbent in the country, especially small enterprises that have been marked out as a key driver for sustainable development and unlocking economic potential.

