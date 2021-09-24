Doing What You Love: Musings On Entrepreneurship

Words and photography by Ihsan Eid Salhia.

By
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

They say that if you love what you do, then you will never work a day in your life. I don’t know if that’s entirely true, because I find myself working 10 times harder at what I love doing.

Ihsan Eid Salhia

But I can tell you one thing: one of the main reasons I became an entrepreneur was to have the freedom to do more of what I love doing, without anyone telling me it’s time to go home.

Preparing, strategizing, and executing are all part of an entrepreneur’s exercise routine, and seeing the results after has such a satisfying feeling that makes you want to do more. This is just one of the reasons why I became an entrepreneur.

Ihsan Eid Salhia

Written By

Ihsan Eid Salhia (perhaps better known as The Guy, aka TG) is the founder and CEO of TG Media Productions LLC. Follow him on Instagram @TGFROMDUBAI

