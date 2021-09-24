Doing What You Love: Musings On Entrepreneurship
Words and photography by Ihsan Eid Salhia.
They say that if you love what you do, then you will never work a day in your life. I don’t know if that’s entirely true, because I find myself working 10 times harder at what I love doing.
But I can tell you one thing: one of the main reasons I became an entrepreneur was to have the freedom to do more of what I love doing, without anyone telling me it’s time to go home.
Preparing, strategizing, and executing are all part of an entrepreneur’s exercise routine, and seeing the results after has such a satisfying feeling that makes you want to do more. This is just one of the reasons why I became an entrepreneur.
