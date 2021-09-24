Doing What You Love: Musings On Entrepreneurship

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

They say that if you love what you do, then you will never work a day in your life. I don’t know if that’s entirely true, because I find myself working 10 times harder at what I love doing.

Ihsan Eid Salhia

But I can tell you one thing: one of the main reasons I became an entrepreneur was to have the freedom to do more of what I love doing, without anyone telling me it’s time to go home.

Preparing, strategizing, and executing are all part of an entrepreneur’s exercise routine, and seeing the results after has such a satisfying feeling that makes you want to do more. This is just one of the reasons why I became an entrepreneur.

Related: By Promising Entrepreneurs Business Accounts That Can Be Opened In 48 Hours, Emirates Development Bank's New App Aims To Redefine Business Banking In The UAE