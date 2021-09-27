At Least 3 Are Dead and 'Well Over' 50 Injured After an Amtrak Train Derailed in Montana

At least three people were killed and 50 injured after an Amtrak train derailed in Montana, CNN and The New York Times reported Saturday evening.

An Amtrak spokesperson told Insider seven cars on the Empire Builder train derailed near Joplin around 4 p.m. MT. There were 146 passengers and 16 crew members aboard the train at the time, the spokesperson said.

"Amtrak is working with the local authorities to transport injured passengers, and safely evacuate all other passengers. Additional details will be provided as available," the spokesperson said, adding that anyone with loved ones aboard the train should call 800-523-9101.

Photos posted on social media showed Amtrak cars laying on their side, off the tracks, as first responders, passengers, and crew members crowded nearby. It wasn't immediately clear whether anyone was injured.

Getting reports of an Amtrak derailment near Havre, Montana. This is the Empire Builder that comes through Spokane on the way to Seattle. These pictures are from a passenger; working to get more info. pic.twitter.com/qCvx4I45mr — Melissa Luck (@MelissaKXLY4) September 25, 2021

A person who was apparently on the Amtrak train that derailed in Montana, @jacob_cordeiro, posted this photo and said these two cars separated from the rest of the train. That would make three cars tipped on their side that I've seen in pics. No word yet on injuries. pic.twitter.com/5QqhhIxjWu — Steve Lookner (@lookner) September 26, 2021

The Seattle news station KXLY reported that the train had been running between Seattle and Chicago.