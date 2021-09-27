Full access to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

At Least 3 Are Dead and 'Well Over' 50 Injured After an Amtrak Train Derailed in Montana

A spokesperson told Insider the train was carrying 146 passengers and 16 crew members.

By
This story originally appeared on Business Insider

At least three people were killed and 50 injured after an Amtrak train derailed in Montana, CNN and The New York Times reported Saturday evening.

An Amtrak spokesperson told Insider seven cars on the Empire Builder train derailed near Joplin around 4 p.m. MT. There were 146 passengers and 16 crew members aboard the train at the time, the spokesperson said.

"Amtrak is working with the local authorities to transport injured passengers, and safely evacuate all other passengers. Additional details will be provided as available," the spokesperson said, adding that anyone with loved ones aboard the train should call 800-523-9101.

Photos posted on social media showed Amtrak cars laying on their side, off the tracks, as first responders, passengers, and crew members crowded nearby. It wasn't immediately clear whether anyone was injured.

The Seattle news station KXLY reported that the train had been running between Seattle and Chicago. 

Written By

Michelle Mark is an intern at Business Insider. She graduated from Columbia University's Graduate School of Journalism in 2015, and has previously worked at the Canadian Press and International Business Times.

More About News and Trends

Facebook

Facebook Pauses Plans for Instagram for Children

The Epoch Times

The Epoch Times

News and Trends

FedEx Worker Loses Job After TikTok Rant: 'I Will Not Deliver Your Sh--"

Emily Rella

Emily Rella

News and Trends

William Shatner to Go to Space

Entrepreneur Staff
Read More

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneurial Ecosystem

How should we reinvent the way we do marketing?

Entrepreneur en Español
Day of the Dead

The marigold! Vans launches a collection inspired by the Day of the Dead

Entrepreneur en Español
Prepare to Succeed

Habits of Successful Business Leaders

Aaron Price

Aaron Price

Read More