You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Bedaya Center for Entrepreneurship and Career Development (Bedaya Center), an entity created jointly by Qatar Development Bank and Silatech, has collaborated with Fifty One East, a Qatar-based department store, to launch an exhibition that showcases all the locally made fashion and design innovations by young Qatari entrepreneurs.

Bedaya Center/Fifty One East

Titled “Tomorrow’s Designers," the exhibition is currently being held at Fifty One East’s branch at the Doha-based Lagoona Mall from 10am to 10 pm, daily, until October 2, 2021. In an attempt to encourage budding designers in the country to take forward their businesses, the exhibition will display Qatar-made creations that could potentially be considered on par with leading designers in the local, regional, and global fashion and design markets.

The event will also provide these startups and entrepreneurs to meet varied fashion enthusiasts, and will be given the opportunity to collaborate and cooperate with Fifty One East in order to further scaled their products and designs. Among the many displayed products and startup brands on display are Keshtban, Lovah, Ello Activewear, Dana Riad, Swayra Jewellery, I L A N, Hindam, ATOURS, Tifa.line, H&H Line, SB Couture, Kaftanii, LUSSO DI S, Soie De Luxe, Gahfia, NT Abaya, Ghand Jewellery, Sadiem Collection, and Nero Fashion.

Related: For Founder Ghada Al Subaey, Qatar-Born Ready-To-Wear Label 1309 Is "Not Just Another Fashion Brand"

“Tomorrow’s Designers” Exhibition Inauguration. Source: Bedaya Center

“The exhibition is a result of the efforts exerted by Bedaya Center to support small and medium enterprises, as it enhances the capabilities and skills of entrepreneurs to adapt to the requirements of society,” said Abdulla Faleh Al Saeed, Board Member and General Manager of Bedaya Center. “The exhibition also confirms Fifty One East's keenness to support talents and competencies to consolidate the concept of adopting national projects by providing the opportunity for entrepreneurs in Qatar to highlight their talent, present their ideas, and provide a platform to display their products and market their brands, which enhances their confidence and helps achieve Qatar National Vision 2030 in supporting human development," he added.

“We always strive to be a source of support and inspiration for the younger generation in Qatar by sharing our long-standing experience,” said Bader Al-Darwish, Chairman and Managing Director of Fifty One East. “Direct investment in young human energies contributes greatly in achieving the country's strategy aimed at diversifying its economic activities. We wish all designers continuous success and we invite all our valued customers to visit the exhibition and discover various brilliant designs and breathtaking inspiration."